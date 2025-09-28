BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-28

Malaysian palm oil declines

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2025 05:25am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday, posting a third straight weekly decline, as traders booked profits following bullish analyst outlook for next year, while no signs of progress in talks over agricultural exports between the US and China also dampened sentiment. The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 43 ringgit, or 0.97 percent, to 4,396 ringgit (USD1,041.95) a metric ton at the close. The contract fell 0.66 percent this week. The palm oil market slipped in the afternoon session as participants interpreted analysts’ bullish outlook for next year as a bearish signal for current prices, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

India’s edible oil imports in 2025/26 are projected to rise 4.6 percent to a record 17.1 million metric tons, driven by higher palm oil purchases by the world’s largest vegetable oil buyer, industry analyst Dorab Mistry said at the Globoil Conference in India.

Meanwhile, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke predicted that global palm oil and soyoil prices are expected to rise by USD100 to USD150 per metric ton between January and June 2026 due to tightening supplies. “The absence of a final decision between the United States and China on soybean oil trade deal also kept buyers on the sidelines,” the trader added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract shed 0.22 percent, while its palm oil contract added 0.24 percent. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.28 percent.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices edged up, on track for a more than 4 percent weekly gain, as Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure prompted Moscow to curb fuel exports.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.14 percent against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil Palm Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil declines

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Underutilization of HVDC line: AGP holds NGC responsible for Rs86.5bn overcharge

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

Master plans for WASAs of 14 districts on the anvil

Environmental objectives: SECP working on ‘green taxonomy’

GHQ attack case: ATC records statements of three more prosecution witnesses

Read more stories