BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-28

EU wheat eases as ample supply hangs over market

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2025 05:25am

PARIS: European wheat futures edged lower on Friday in step with Chicago as a rebound from contract lows petered out in the face of abundant supply in exporting countries.

December wheat on Euronext’s Paris-based futures market settled 0.7 percent down at 189.50 euros (USD221.60) per metric ton. The most-active contract on Euronext had regained some ground since reaching a contract low of 187.75 euros on Tuesday. Chicago wheat also eased on Friday, pressured by weakness in corn.

Grain market participants were looking ahead to US government stocks estimates next week. Wheat prices had found support mid-week from chart lows and signs of an upturn in import demand, with Algeria notably estimated to have booked around 600,000-700,000 tons of wheat in a tender on Tuesday.

However, latest crop forecasts underscored plentiful supply in exporting countries. The European Commission on Thursday increased its forecast for European Union soft wheat production in 2025/26 to a 10-year high of 132.6 million metric tons, leading it to raise its projection of end-of-season stocks.

“We’re tracking the fall in Chicago,” a futures dealer said. “Fundamentally the market remains heavy.” Traders were also assessing the impact of a brief suspension this week of Argentina’s grain export taxes that generated a burst of sales of wheat alongside other crops.

In France, a vessel is loading 65,000 tons of wheat for Egypt this week at the west coast ports of Nantes and Montoir, according to traders and shipping data.

That is in addition to a vessel due to load around 60,000 tons of wheat for Egypt at the northern French port of Dunkirk in the coming days, according to LSEG data.

However, traders are concerned that export demand appears light so far for the following months. Showers and cool temperatures this week in France should help upcoming wheat planting, though the conditions may slow maize harvesting that is in its early stages, traders said.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat eases as ample supply hangs over market

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Underutilization of HVDC line: AGP holds NGC responsible for Rs86.5bn overcharge

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

Master plans for WASAs of 14 districts on the anvil

Environmental objectives: SECP working on ‘green taxonomy’

GHQ attack case: ATC records statements of three more prosecution witnesses

Read more stories