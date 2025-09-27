BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Denmark says new drone sightings overnight at military installations

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2025 03:19pm

COPENHAGEN: Unidentified drones were observed near military installations in Denmark overnight, the Armed Forces said on Saturday, following several drone incursions near airports and critical infrastructure this week.

“The Danish Defence can confirm that drones were observed at several of the Danish Defence’s locations last night. Several capabilities were deployed,” a spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

The Armed Forces did not specify where the drones were observed. Police said they had observed drones near the Karup air base in western Denmark, Ritzau News agency reported.

Norwegian police said on Saturday they were investigating possible drone sightings near the country’s Oerland air force base in central Norway, the main base for Norway’s F-35s jet fighters.

“The guards at the base made several observations outside the base’s perimeter early on Saturday,” a spokesperson at the Norwegian Armed Forces’ joint headquarters told Reuters.

Copenhagen Airport, the Nordic region’s busiest, closed for several hours late on Monday as several large drones were seen in its airspace. Five smaller airports, both civilian and military, were also shut temporarily in the following days.

Danish authorities have called the incursions hybrid attacks, and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier this week it was “the most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date.”

denmark Russian drones Critical Infrastructure Danish Defence

Comments

200 characters

Denmark says new drone sightings overnight at military installations

Trump urges US cos to immediately invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Port Qasim ranks 9th in World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index

Pakistan urges UN for enhanced global climate finance for vulnerable countries

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 in Pakistan

At UNGA, Pakistan hits back at India over allegations of terrorism

MARI to commission 5MW data centre in Islamabad next year

Pakistan seek revenge, India plot a hat-trick of humiliation

US to revoke Colombian president’s visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

Read more stories