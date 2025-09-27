BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan urges UN for enhanced global climate finance for vulnerable countries

BR Web Desk Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 02:36pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, called for mobilising additional climate finance for vulnerable countries like Pakistan.

During the meeting, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening multilateralism with the United Nations playing a central role in addressing the most pressing global challenges, read a statement.

Expressing gratitude for the Secretary-General’s appreciation of the government’s rescue and relief efforts during the recent devastating floods in Pakistan, the prime minister underlined the need for concerted international actions, including the mobilisation of additional climate finance to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the most climate-vulnerable countries like Pakistan.

The recent floods have ravaged Pakistan, threatening fresh food inflation and creating deeper hardship in the cash-strapped South Asian nation.

PM Shehbaz urges IMF to factor flood impact into review

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz appreciated Antonio’s leadership in promoting international peace and stability, as well as UN’s role in strengthening global governance with an enhanced voice of the developing countries.

\The prime minister emphasised issues of critical national and regional importance to Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and externally sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

He urged a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council. The Prime Minister commended the Secretary-General’s leadership and sincere efforts for the de-escalation of recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

Sharing serious concern over the issue of Gaza, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for efforts for an immediate ceasefire and ending the war, provision of humanitarian assistance, and opening a political horizon for an irreversible path to Palestinian statehood.

PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue playing a constructive role as a member of the UN Security Council for regional and international peace and security.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General lauded Pakistan’s strong voice and critical role at the UN.

They agreed on the need for concerted efforts to further enhance and strengthen the indispensable role of the United Nations in advancing global peace and development.

Antonio Guterres UNGA Gaza UN chief Antonio Guterres United Nations General Assembly PM Shehbaz Sharif climate finance Pakistan climate change Indus Waters Treaty

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan urges UN for enhanced global climate finance for vulnerable countries

Trump urges US cos to immediately invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Port Qasim ranks 9th in World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 in Pakistan

At UNGA, Pakistan hits back at India over allegations of terrorism

MARI to commission 5MW data centre in Islamabad next year

Pakistan seek revenge, India plot a hat-trick of humiliation

Denmark says new drone sightings overnight at military installations

US to revoke Colombian president’s visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

Read more stories