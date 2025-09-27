BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-27

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

Sohail Sarfraz Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The duties and taxes exemptions/concessions granted to Pakistani exporters under various export schemes caused an accumulative revenue loss of nearly Rs 44 billion to the national kitty during 2023-24.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) new tax expenditure report-2025 revealed revenue loss caused by nine schemes/SROs dealing with the exporters community.

Under the first exemption order, the SRO.450(I)/2001 (DTRE) has a revenue impact of Rs 734.66 million during 2023-24.

FBR revises concessions under export facilitation scheme

SRO.450(I)/2001 (Export Processing Zone) has revenue implications of Rs 23 billion during this period.

SRO.450(I)/2001 (Export Facilitation Scheme) has a nominal revenue impact on the national exchequer.

According to the report, SRO327 (I)/2008 (Export Oriented Unit) has a revenue impact of Rs2 billion during the period under review.

SRO.326(I)/2008 (Export Oriented Unit) has negligible revenue implications on the FBR’s revenue.

Another export-related SRO.450(I)/2001 (Manufacturing Bond Scheme) has a revenue impact of Rs 712 million.

SRO.492(I)/2009 relating to the Temporary Import scheme has revenue implications of around Rs17 billion during 2023-24.

Chapter 99 (Exemptions) of the Pakistan Customs Tariff has a negligible revenue impact. It covered temporary imports of inputs for subsequent exports of furnished items and imports of packing material, machinery, and equipment for repair, and professional equipment.

The other categories under Chapter 99 (Exemptions), which availed exemption, included Temporary Import and imports of Excavation equipment, Scientific equipment, and machinery imported for demonstration purposes, the report added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes customs Exports FBR Pakistani exporters Export Facilitation Scheme tax relief EFS national exchequer tax expenditure report 2025 Export schemes

Comments

200 characters

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories