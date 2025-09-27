Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

ISLAMABAD: The duties and taxes exemptions/concessions granted to Pakistani exporters under various export schemes caused an accumulative revenue loss of nearly Rs 44 billion to the national kitty during 2023-24.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) new tax expenditure report-2025 revealed revenue loss caused by nine schemes/SROs dealing with the exporters community.

Under the first exemption order, the SRO.450(I)/2001 (DTRE) has a revenue impact of Rs 734.66 million during 2023-24.

SRO.450(I)/2001 (Export Processing Zone) has revenue implications of Rs 23 billion during this period.

SRO.450(I)/2001 (Export Facilitation Scheme) has a nominal revenue impact on the national exchequer.

According to the report, SRO327 (I)/2008 (Export Oriented Unit) has a revenue impact of Rs2 billion during the period under review.

SRO.326(I)/2008 (Export Oriented Unit) has negligible revenue implications on the FBR’s revenue.

Another export-related SRO.450(I)/2001 (Manufacturing Bond Scheme) has a revenue impact of Rs 712 million.

SRO.492(I)/2009 relating to the Temporary Import scheme has revenue implications of around Rs17 billion during 2023-24.

Chapter 99 (Exemptions) of the Pakistan Customs Tariff has a negligible revenue impact. It covered temporary imports of inputs for subsequent exports of furnished items and imports of packing material, machinery, and equipment for repair, and professional equipment.

The other categories under Chapter 99 (Exemptions), which availed exemption, included Temporary Import and imports of Excavation equipment, Scientific equipment, and machinery imported for demonstration purposes, the report added.

