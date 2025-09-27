BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
Print Print 2025-09-27

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.16pc

Hamza Habib Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: As much of the floodwater receded in major parts of the country, the supply of essential food items also returned to normal as the Sensitive Price Index-based inflation showed a declining trend for the third consecutive week.

The SPI for the current week ended on September 25, 2025, decreased by 0.16percent. A major decrease is observed in the prices of chicken,12.46percent, bananas, 4.22percent, potatoes, 2.44percent, on-ions,1. 61percent, LPG, 0.65percent, garlic, 0.61percent, pulse moong, 0.60percent, pulse gram, 0.53percent, pulse mash, 0.39percent, pulse masoor, 0.14percent, and rice IRRI6/ 9,0.01percent.

On the other hand, a major increase is observed in the prices of tomatoes,9.04percent, eggs, 0.88percent, wheat flour, 0.76percent, gur, 0.64percent, powdered milk, 0.58percent, washing soap, 0.47percent, mutton,0.40percent, cooking oil 0.21percent, lawn printed 0.17percent, vegetable ghee 2.5kg 0.16percent, milk fresh 0.15percent, and Curd 0.11percent.

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.34pc

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33percent) items increased, 11 (21.57percent) items decreased and 23 (45.10percent) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 3.95percent. Major increase is observed in the prices of ladies’sandals,55.62percent, tomatoes,53.61percent, sugar,31.90percent, Gas Charges for Q1, 29.85percent, wheat flour,17.36percent, Pulse Moong,16.67percent, Gur,12.15percent, beef, 12.04percent, firewood, 11.77percent, vegetable ghee 2.5 kg,11.37percent, vegetable ghee 1 kg,11.09percent, diesel, 9.51percent, and cooking oil,9.01percent.

Whereas a decrease is observed in the prices of onions,42.39percent, garlic,27.95percent, electricity charges for Q1, 26.26percent, pulse gram,22.65percent, chicken,22.33percent, pulse mash 19.81percent, potatoes,18.04percent, tea Lipton, 17.93percent, pulse masoor, 4.54percent, and rice IRRI-6/9, 2.45percent.

For the expenditure bracket up to Rs17,732, the SPI nominally increased by 0.02 percent to 322.77 from 322.71 points of the previous week. For the expenditure group of Rs17,732 to Rs22,888, the SPI decreased by 0.04 percent to 320.91 from 321.05 points of the previous week.

The expenditure group of Rs22,889 to Rs 29,517 saw a decrease of 0.09 percent, with the SPI at 344.01 points against 344.31 points a week ago.

For the Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 expenditure group, down 0.14 percent to 331.41 from 331.87 points of the previous week.

Meanwhile, the monthly expenditure group above Rs44,175 registered a 0.21 percent decrease, with SPI standing at 328.96 points compared to 329.64 points previously.

Overall, the combined SPI for all expenditure groups was recorded at 330.32, down by 0.16 percent compared to 330.84 points of the previous week.

Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices cooking oil prices wheatflour prices Floods in Pakistan Vegetable prices Weekly SPI inflation

