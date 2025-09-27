LHC suspends NCCIA’s notices against journalists

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued restrictive order against the notices issued by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to President Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari and several other journalists.

The court sought report from the NCCIA and directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to produce the case record on October 14. Earlier, the court expressed its dissatisfaction over the transparency of the process of NCCIA and put several questions on the investigating officer. The court asked the IO whether NCCIA issued such notices to all the U-tubers also.

The court also asked him whether the NCCIA issued such notices on all the complaints pending with the agency and ordered the IO to produce the record of the cases on the next hearing.

A joint petition filed by the journalists stated that the petitioners had criticized the establishment of the Crime Control Department (CCD) and the out-of-turn appointment of police officer Faisal Kamran as DIG.

It alleged that DIG Kamran initiated a smear campaign against the journalists on social media and now the NCCIA had begun proceedings against them. The journalists asked the court to declare the NCCIA notices null and void and suspend their implementation until a final decision on the petition. Other journalists/petitioners include Ahmad Faraz, Mujahid Sheikh, Waseem Sabir, and Yasir Shamoon.

