BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-27

LHC suspends NCCIA’s notices against journalists

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued restrictive order against the notices issued by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to President Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari and several other journalists.

The court sought report from the NCCIA and directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to produce the case record on October 14. Earlier, the court expressed its dissatisfaction over the transparency of the process of NCCIA and put several questions on the investigating officer. The court asked the IO whether NCCIA issued such notices to all the U-tubers also.

The court also asked him whether the NCCIA issued such notices on all the complaints pending with the agency and ordered the IO to produce the record of the cases on the next hearing.

A joint petition filed by the journalists stated that the petitioners had criticized the establishment of the Crime Control Department (CCD) and the out-of-turn appointment of police officer Faisal Kamran as DIG.

It alleged that DIG Kamran initiated a smear campaign against the journalists on social media and now the NCCIA had begun proceedings against them. The journalists asked the court to declare the NCCIA notices null and void and suspend their implementation until a final decision on the petition. Other journalists/petitioners include Ahmad Faraz, Mujahid Sheikh, Waseem Sabir, and Yasir Shamoon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Lahore High Court journalists NCCIA

Comments

200 characters

LHC suspends NCCIA’s notices against journalists

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories