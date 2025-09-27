Azma invites Sharjeel to see Punjab’s development & learn

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari has said that instead of criticizing Punjab’s ongoing development and welfare initiatives, the Sindh Government should focus on its own performance.

She invited Sindh’s Information Minister, Sharjeel Memon, to visit Lahore, stating, “Come to Lahore, we will show you the scale of work being done in Punjab, so you may also learn.”

Azma Bokhari remarked that it was a positive step for Sindh to replicate Punjab’s Pink Scooties Program. She said Punjab has no objection to Sindh’s appeals, but any advice given to the federal government should be backed by wisdom.

The Information Minister highlighted Punjab’s historic farmer-friendly measures: Rs. 55 billion relief in 2024, Rs. 98 billion in 2025, and an allocation of Rs. 129.8 billion for agriculture in the current fiscal year. Farmers have already availed over Rs. 60 billion through the Kisan Card. Maryam Nawaz provided 9,500 tractors last year and will distribute the same number this year. Additionally, Rs. 14 billion was allocated as a wheat support program only a few months ago.

She stressed that Punjab is the country’s largest wheat-producing province, not only meeting its own needs but also supplying to other provinces. Punjab’s wheat output stands at 22.05 million metric tons, compared to Sindh’s 3.54 million metric tons. Punjab enjoys a surplus of 6.63 million metric tons, while Sindh faces a deficit of 3.19 million metric tons, she said, adding: “Punjab’s wheat consumption is two-and-a-half times higher than Sindh’s. Before showing concern for Punjab’s farmers, Sindh should first meet its own wheat requirements.”

On flood relief, Azma Bokhari pointed out that until recently Sindh’s ruling party was politicizing floods. “It is encouraging that you have now stepped back from politics on this issue,” she said. “But Sindh also faced floods—what relief measures have been provided there? The nation deserves to know.”

She concluded that Maryam Nawaz is actively providing relief to flood victims in Punjab, and questioned why this should cause discomfort for Sindh.

