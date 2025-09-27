BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-27

Azma invites Sharjeel to see Punjab’s development & learn

Recorder Report Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 07:16am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari has said that instead of criticizing Punjab’s ongoing development and welfare initiatives, the Sindh Government should focus on its own performance.

She invited Sindh’s Information Minister, Sharjeel Memon, to visit Lahore, stating, “Come to Lahore, we will show you the scale of work being done in Punjab, so you may also learn.”

Azma Bokhari remarked that it was a positive step for Sindh to replicate Punjab’s Pink Scooties Program. She said Punjab has no objection to Sindh’s appeals, but any advice given to the federal government should be backed by wisdom.

The Information Minister highlighted Punjab’s historic farmer-friendly measures: Rs. 55 billion relief in 2024, Rs. 98 billion in 2025, and an allocation of Rs. 129.8 billion for agriculture in the current fiscal year. Farmers have already availed over Rs. 60 billion through the Kisan Card. Maryam Nawaz provided 9,500 tractors last year and will distribute the same number this year. Additionally, Rs. 14 billion was allocated as a wheat support program only a few months ago.

She stressed that Punjab is the country’s largest wheat-producing province, not only meeting its own needs but also supplying to other provinces. Punjab’s wheat output stands at 22.05 million metric tons, compared to Sindh’s 3.54 million metric tons. Punjab enjoys a surplus of 6.63 million metric tons, while Sindh faces a deficit of 3.19 million metric tons, she said, adding: “Punjab’s wheat consumption is two-and-a-half times higher than Sindh’s. Before showing concern for Punjab’s farmers, Sindh should first meet its own wheat requirements.”

On flood relief, Azma Bokhari pointed out that until recently Sindh’s ruling party was politicizing floods. “It is encouraging that you have now stepped back from politics on this issue,” she said. “But Sindh also faced floods—what relief measures have been provided there? The nation deserves to know.”

She concluded that Maryam Nawaz is actively providing relief to flood victims in Punjab, and questioned why this should cause discomfort for Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Sindh Government Sharjeel Memon Punjab government Information Minister Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Azma invites Sharjeel to see Punjab’s development & learn

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories