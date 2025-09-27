BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
Skill-based education: PEC VC, SSUET Chancellor discuss advancement

Recorder Report Published September 27, 2025

KARACHI: In a significant move to enhance educational collaboration, Mukhtar Shaikh, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), along with senior officials from the PEC Governing Body, met with Chancellor Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) to discuss issues of mutual interest and the advancement of skill-based education.

Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan emphasized that this collaboration with the Pakistan Engineering Council marks a significant milestone in our efforts to improve skilled education in Pakistan. The partnership between PEC and Sir Syed University holds the potential to redefine the future of engineering and technical education in our nation.

Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan pointed out that the landscape of education is constantly evolving, and it is imperative that we adapt to meet the demands of an ever-changing industry.

Partnership between the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Sir Syed University promises to shape the future of engineering and technical education in our country. Together, we can create programs that bridge the divide between theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring that our graduates are not only knowledgeable but also industry-ready.

Vice Chairman PEC, Mukhtar Shaikh said that challenges and opportunities were explored during discussion that lies ahead in engineering and technical education.

“We recognized the urgent need to develop a skilled workforce that not only meets industry standards but also exceeds them. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our students are equipped with practical skills that enhance their employability and enable them to contribute effectively to the engineering field,” he added.

As a gesture of goodwill, Vice Chairman Mukhtar Shaikh presented a traditional Ajrak to Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan, symbolizing cultural ties and mutual respect. In return, the Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan gave souvenirs to the PEC delegation led by the Vice Chairman.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Afzal Haq, Registrar (Acting) Aamir Hussain, Convenor AIT, Mohsin Kazim, Dean Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Dean Faculty of Civil Engineering & Architecture, Prof. Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, Chairman Computer Engineering Department, Dr. Muzammil, Chairman Computer Science & IT, Dr. Kashif Shaikh, Director Coordination, Jahangir Ahsan, Director IT, Abdul Moid Khan and others.

