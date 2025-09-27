Mid-Career Management Course: NIPA officers visit PTEA to seek exposure to textile export industry

FAISALABAD: A delegation of Grade-19 officers from the 44th Mid-Career Management Course of the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) visited Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) Friday.

The purpose of the visit was to provide participants with firsthand exposure to the textile export industry, its contribution to the national economy, and the key challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Welcoming the delegation, Vice Chairman PTEA Ameer Ahmad highlighted the pivotal role of the textile sector as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. He underscored that the industry accounts for the largest share in national exports, generates millions of jobs, and serves as a critical source of foreign exchange earnings.

Participants were apprised of the evolving global trade landscape, competitive pressures, and the significance of policy consistency to sustain Pakistan’s position in international markets. He shared insights into major issues confronting the sector, including high cost of production, energy affordability, liquidity constraints, and limited market access.

It was emphasized that in order to achieve sustainable growth, there is a pressing need for enabling government policies, investment in modern technology, and skills development in line with international standards. The discussion also highlighted the importance of diversifying export destinations and value-added products to enhance competitiveness.

The delegation took keen interest in understanding the association’s role as a representative body of exporters. PTEA’s efforts in policy advocacy, addressing members’ concerns, and promoting the textile industry at national and international forums were acknowledged. The officers appreciated PTEA’s constructive engagement with policymakers and its contribution towards creating a more conducive environment for industrial growth.

