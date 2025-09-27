CM approves admission policy for medical & dental colleges

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to take important decisions relating to health sector in the province.

She also approved admission policy for public/private medical & dental colleges of Punjab, and decided to fix admission fee at USD20,000 for the children of overseas Pakistanis.

She declared passing MD CAT test mandatory for taking admission in government medical colleges. She added that in case of private medical college, a candidate will have to deposit one-third of the total admission fee to the University of Health Sciences (UHS) once his/her name appears in the private medical college list. However, after the issuance of final merit list of private medical and dental colleges, UHS will transfer one-third of the collected fee to the college concerned, where the students seeking admission would themselves deposit the remaining fee.

The CM agreed to a proposal of compulsory service after postgraduate training in private hospitals. She said that as per demand of specialists, the trainee doctors would be sent for specialization in the relevant fields of the private medical colleges.

She expressed happiness over first successful angioplasty in Sahiwal, and welcomed the start of surgery at cardiac centre in Sahiwal. She directed to devise foolproof and transparent method for treating patients in Mayo Hospital Co-Ablation Centre to provide relief to cancer patients in every case. She said, “I want every cancer patient to be treated.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif agreed to a proposal to build medical blocks in government universities instead of building a separate building for a new medical college in Punjab. She also approved boards of management of various institutions in the province, and said, “In every hospital in Punjab, poor patients should get treatment facilities without spending even a single penny.”

She also directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for the early establishment of Nawaz Sharif Medical City in Lahore.

