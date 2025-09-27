Deutsche Börse Platform: PSX launches EOD market data product

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has launched its ‘End-of-Day (EOD) Market Data Product’ on the Deutsche Börse Data Shop in collaboration with Deutsche Börse AG, one of the world’s leading providers of financial data services.

According to PSX, the subscription-based product will provide international investors, analysts, and market data vendors structured access to the Exchange’s official closing prices, index data, market statistics, and corporate announcements. The initiative is aimed at enhancing global visibility of Pakistan’s capital markets while aligning PSX’s practices with international standards.

The Exchange said the product would allow users to validate live feeds against PSX’s official closing values while also offering corporate announcements, including corporate action data, for institutional investors and valuation experts.

By distributing this dataset through Deutsche Börse’s international platform, PSX expects to expand its global footprint and generate additional revenue through data monetization. The launch, the Exchange added, highlights its focus on transparency, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025