Priority projects for maritime regional connectivity discussed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has stepped up efforts to position itself as a regional logistics and transit hub, linking the Middle East, Central Asia, China, and beyond.

A high-level meeting, which was held here on Friday with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry in the chair, mapped out priority infrastructure projects with a focus on regional connectivity.

The minister urged senior officials from key ministries and state institutions to identify projects for rapid funding, propose regulatory reforms, and strengthen trade and transport corridors. He also announced the creation of a joint working group, bringing together the maritime, communications, railways, and defence ministries, to produce a shortlist of workable projects in its first meeting next week.

Discussions focused on integrating Karachi Port, Port Qasim, and Gwadar Port with regional transport corridors through rail, road, and air networks.

Junaid Chaudhry underlined the importance of the long-delayed ML-1 railway project, expected to boost freight and passenger traffic from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to southern ports, and said Pakistan must match its development agenda with the connectivity needs of partner countries.

“We are not merely compiling lists of projects; we are shaping a national roadmap for logistics and connectivity,” he said, stressing that ports, shipping, aviation, IT systems, energy logistics and trade facilitation must all be factored into the plan. “Pakistan performs best under compressed timelines, and this is one such moment.”

Technical Advisor for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Jawad Akhtar proposed new projects with Saudi Arabia, including Karachi–KSA and Gwadar–KSA Gateway Terminals, expansion of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation fleet under Saudi partnership, start direct shipping lines from Karachi to Jeddah and Gwadar to Dammam, and establish 20 green ship recycling yards at Gadani.

Other ministries outlined their own connectivity priorities. The communications ministry called for laying fibre optic cables along railway lines and expanding submarine cable networks, while also urging swift completion of the M-6 motorway linking Karachi to Sukkur, described as a missing link on the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor. It also highlighted a planned M-10 extension through the Khirthar Mountains to complement existing motorways.

