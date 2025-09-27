Farmer-friendly policy of Bilawal to help boost agriculture: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the farmer-friendly policy announced by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will bring relief to farmers, labourers, and the poor of Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the purpose of this policy is to strengthen and prosper farmers, as supporting them in the current circumstances is a pressing need.

He said that Pakistan was able to export wheat because of President Asif Ali Zardari’s far-sighted policies, which is a matter of record. At that time, the support price of wheat was set at Rs 4,000 per maund, which was criticised for being a burden on the national exchequer. Our position was that if we do not subsidise our own farmers, why we should subsidise the farmers of another country by importing wheat from there.

He added that if farmers are provided cheap fertilizer and other facilities, production will rise. It is unfortunate, he said, that the Sindh government’s subsidies are criticised. Before 2008, Pakistan was importing wheat, but under President Zardari’s vision, a coordinated policy was adopted, after which the country started exporting wheat.

Memon said this is a serious issue, but those who dismiss it show political ignorance. The purpose of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent policy is to empower farmers. Following his instructions, the Sindh government is introducing a special package under which farmers owning less than 25 acres will receive one sack of DAP and two sacks of urea per acre. This program will benefit 411,408 farmers, cultivate 2.2 million acres of land, and cost more than Rs 55 billion. The goal is to support farmers and ensure food security.

He warned that if farmers do not benefit, they will stop planting crops, leading to lower production and forcing the country to spend valuable foreign exchange on wheat imports. The federal government cited the IMF while objecting to the support price of wheat, but it only hurt farmers. “We have appealed to the Prime Minister to raise this issue with the IMF.”

According to him, registration for this package will be through the Benazir Hari Card, CNIC, and land records. Fertilizer bags will carry a “not for sale” label to prevent misuse. Anyone attempting to exploit the scheme will lose eligibility for concessions for five years. Fertilizer distribution will continue until January 20, 2026. Companies found violating the rules will be blacklisted, their licenses cancelled, and action will be taken against officials involved in mismanagement. An online control centre is also being established.

He said the PPP has always worked to empower women while improving the lives of farmers. Under the Sindh People’s Housing Project, ownership rights to 2.1 million houses are being given to women. A free “Pink Scooty Scheme” for women has also been launched, along with the region’s first “Pink Bus Service” and Pakistan’s first electric bus service introduced in Sindh.

He added that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed to the federal government to seek international assistance to improve conditions in Punjab, especially South Punjab. We also discussed continuing the BISP program with the federation. When Bilawal Bhutto praises the federal government or the Prime Minister, the Punjab government reacts negatively. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that no self-respecting person seeks international help, but the fact remains that the Prime Minister and his party leaders have made the same appeal.

Memon said the PPP does not want to politicize the floods. We stand with people in every affected province, including Punjab. Sindh also faced severe challenges during the floods, but the government delivered cooked meals to victims and is now building 2.1 million houses for them.

