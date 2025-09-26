PTA approves adoption of Wi-Fi 7 in 6 GHz band

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approved the adoption of Wi-Fi 7 and subsequent Wi-Fi generations within the 6 GHz band (5925–6425 MHz), in line with parameters earlier approved for Wi-Fi 6E, according to a statement.

This milestone positions Pakistan among the early adopters in Asia-Pacific, underscoring its commitment to digital innovation and leadership.

Licence-exempt use: Designation of 6 GHz band on the cards

Wi-Fi 7 delivers ultra-high data rates, low latency, and robust reliability, enabling 8K streaming, AR/VR, and industrial automation.

By easing congestion in legacy bands and reducing broadband delivery costs, it will strengthen connectivity for households, SMEs, campuses, healthcare, and smart cities.

This milestone underscores PTA’s commitment to bridging the digital divide, enhancing resilience, and advancing Pakistan’s inclusive digital economy.