Print 2025-09-25

13 militants killed during IBO in DIK: ISPR

NNI Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:32am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has neutralized thirteen Indian-sponsored militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Security Forces conducted an IBO in general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of militants belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the militants’ location and resultantly, 13 Indian-sponsored militants were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas including facilitation in suicide bombing attack in Daraban in December 2023, abduction and target killing of government officials and innocent civilians.

