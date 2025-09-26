At UNGA, PM says Pakistan seeks peace in South Asia after defeating India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that Pakistan seeks peace in the region after having delivered a “bloody nose” to India during the May conflict.

“We have won the war, and now we seek to win peace in our part of the world. This is my most sincere and serious offer before this assembly of nations,” the prime minister said while addressing the 80th annual session in New York.

Delivered bleeding nose to the enemy

Referring to the May conflict with India, PM Shehbaz said he had warned in his last address at the UNGA that Pakistan would respond decisively to any external aggression.

“I had hoped that such a moment would not come, but in May, Pakistan faced unprovoked aggression from the eastern front. The adversary came with arrogance, but we sent them back in humiliation, delivering a bleeding nose.”

The prime minister said India sought to exploit a human tragedy for political gain by rejecting my sincere offer for an independent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

He added that instead of engaging, India attacked Pakistani cities and targeted innocent civilians. He said Pakistan’s response, once its territorial integrity and national security were violated, was in line with the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“Our valiant armed forces, under the leadership of General Asim Munir, mounted an operation of exceptional professionalism and courage,” he said.

“Supported by the air force, our falcons took to the skies and repelled the aggression, downing seven Indian jets. It was a decisive response to the aggressor, one that will echo through history.”

PM praises Trump

The prime minister said that although Pakistan was in a position of strength, it agreed to a ceasefire facilitated by the “bold and vigorous” leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump. He expressed appreciation to Trump and his team for their active role in securing the truce.

He added that President Trump’s timely intervention helped avert a potentially larger conflict in South Asia. Without it, he warned, the consequences of a full-scale war could have been catastrophic.

“In recognition of his outstanding contribution to promoting peace in our region, Pakistan nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize,” the prime minister said. “It is the least we can do to honour his commitment to peace, truly, he is a man of peace.”

‘Multilateralism, not a choice but necessity’

At the outset of his speech, the prime minister noted that the world is more complex than ever, with conflicts intensifying and international law being openly violated.

He said humanitarian crises are multiplying, terrorism remains a potent threat, and disinformation is eroding trust. He added that climate change poses an existential danger, especially for vulnerable countries like Pakistan.

“Today, multilateralism is not just a choice but a necessity,” he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s foreign policy, inspired by the vision of Quaid-i-Azam, rests on peace, mutual respect, and cooperation.

“We believe disputes must be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy.”