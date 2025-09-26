BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
Business & Finance

Transforming the future of work: Resource Cloud launches at ITCN Asia 2025 as the region’s first AI-powered talent cloud

Sponsored Content Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 07:43pm

During ITCN Asia 2025 Expo, Mazik Global officially launched Resource Cloud as the region’s first AI-powered, human-managed talent cloud platform designed to seamlessly connect skilled professionals with global work opportunities.

Resource Cloud is not just another marketplace. It is a managed, trusted ecosystem that combines the intelligence of AI with the oversight of human expertise. By leveraging AI-driven evaluation and intelligent project matching, Resource Cloud strengthens the region’s positioning in IT services, enables scale in IT and digital service exports, and creates new pathways for skilled professionals to participate in the global economy.

“Resource Cloud is built with one vision, to position this region as a globally trusted delivery hub for digital services. By combining AI and human expertise, we are enabling talent to access opportunities with trust, efficiency, and scale,” said Afzal Syed, Partner at Mazik Global.

The launch was attended by industry leaders, policymakers, technology experts, and corporate executives, who acknowledged Resource Cloud’s potential to reshape the future of the region’s digital economy. The announcement was one of the most anticipated highlights of ITCN Asia 2025.

ITCN Asia is the region’s largest technology showcase, bringing together stakeholders across IT, telecom, and digital innovation. The launch of Resource Cloud was one of the event’s key highlights, underscoring ITCN Asia’s role in advancing digital transformation.

Learn more: www.resourcecloud.ai

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

ITCN Asia Karachi 2025 ITCN Asia 2025

