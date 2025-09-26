Pakistan reaffirms commitment to advance mediation for peace

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advance mediation as a shared responsibility.

He expressed this commitment, while delivering a statement at the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends on Mediation under the theme: ‘Re-affirming Cooperation between the UN and Regional Organisations in Mediation’.

The defence minister said mediation remains a highly impactful tool available at the UN Charter for peaceful settlement of disputes.

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

Asif said for Pakistan, mediation is not just an abstract principle but a coveted goal, as we live in a region where unresolved disputes continue to fester.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

The minister emphasised institutionalised coordination between the UN and regional organisations to harmonise mediation efforts.