PM Orban: stopping Russian oil and gas imports would be blow to Hungary

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 11:19am

BUDAPEST: Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he told US President Donald Trump during a phone call earlier this week that if Hungary stopped buying Russian gas and oil, that would be a big blow to the Hungarian economy.

“It is clear what Hungary’s interests are,” Orban said in an interview on state radio.

Hungary and Slovakia are the two EU members that still mostly depend on Russian oil delivered via the Druzhba pipeline, and are keen to keep supplies coming from Russia despite EU efforts to diversify supply.

