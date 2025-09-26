BML 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BOP 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.25%)
CNERGY 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.42%)
CPHL 98.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.08%)
DCL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
DGKC 266.30 Increased By ▲ 12.32 (4.85%)
FCCL 60.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.67%)
FFL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
GCIL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
HUBC 234.75 Increased By ▲ 12.44 (5.6%)
KEL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
MLCF 111.20 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.96%)
NBP 190.40 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.13%)
PAEL 54.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.98%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
PPL 205.10 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (1.93%)
PREMA 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.17%)
PRL 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.34%)
PTC 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.17%)
SNGP 137.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.32%)
SSGC 44.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
TELE 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
TREET 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
TRG 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (18.4%)
BR100 16,810 Increased By 265.6 (1.61%)
BR30 55,403 Increased By 729.4 (1.33%)
KSE100 161,537 Increased By 2257.2 (1.42%)
KSE30 49,517 Increased By 858.8 (1.76%)
Iron ore set for weekly drop as EU plans steep tariffs on China steel

  • The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.09% to $105.5 a ton, and was set to end the week down 0.19%
Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 11:06am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures slid on Friday and were set to end the week lower, weighed by the European Commission’s plan to impose steep tariffs on Chinese steel imports.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.56% lower at 799.5 yuan ($112.10) a metric ton as of 0310 GMT, and was poised to end the week 0.74% lower.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.09% to $105.5 a ton, and was set to end the week down 0.19%.

The European Commission plans to levy tariffs of 25%-50% on Chinese steel and related products in the coming weeks, per German business daily Handelsblatt.

The measure aims to limit steel imports and safeguard domestic producers as global overcapacity continues to pressure profit margins.

Analysts estimate China’s steel exports will reach a record high this year, a trend exacerbated by weak demand in the domestic property sector.

Restricting steel imports from China is primarily aimed at supporting domestic steel producers and ensuring the survival of local industries, said a Singapore-based trader on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

These measures reflect growing concerns as Western economies increasingly recognise the importance of maintaining some domestic manufacturing capacity for strategic resilience, the trader added.

Inventories of the five main carbon steel products at Chinese steel mills rose 0.7% week-on-week during September 19-25, reversing declines from the previous two weeks, according to data from Chinese consultancy Mysteel.

Analysts at ANZ noted that the pace of inventory growth accelerated in recent weeks, supporting both steel and the raw materials markets.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE fell, with coking coal and coke losing 0.98% and 1.49%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange retreated.

Rebar fell 0.73%, hot-rolled coil eased 0.63%, wire rod lost 0.43% and stainless steel dipped 0.58%.

