BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-26

Dalian iron ore rises on demand

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

SINGAPORE: Prices of Dalian iron ore futures edged higher on Thursday, supported by pre-holiday restocking activity.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was 0.37 percent higher at 806.5 yuan (USD113.19) a metric ton, as of 0255 GMT. The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.14 percent lower at USD105.55 a ton.

The market is closely watching the fallout from a contract dispute between China and leading miner BHP after state trading agency China Mineral Resources Group advised steel mills to halt purchases of BHP’s Jinblebar blend fines - a key iron ore product commonly used in Chinese sintering operations, said analysts from ANZ.

Typhoon Ragasa might have impacted demand at some construction sites in South China, though it may recover after the Chinese National Day holiday as weather conditions improve, said broker Galaxy Futures.

High levels of hot metal production, a gauge of iron ore demand, provide a window for pre-holiday restocking, offering support to ore prices, said Chinese broker Hexun Futures.

Still, end-user demand during the golden September-October period remains to be seen, with steel mill profits under pressure, Hexun said.

Global crude steel production in August rose 0.3 percent year-on-year to 145.3 million tons, according to World Steel Association data, while crude steel output from top producer and consumer China fell 0.7 percent.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore rises on demand

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories