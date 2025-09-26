BML 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
West Indies bowler Joseph out of India tour with injury

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

West Indies suffered a major blow ahead of their tour of India on Friday when fast bowler Shamar Joseph was ruled out of the two-Test series due to injury.

Uncapped fast bowling all-rounder Johann Layne would replace Joseph in the squad, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

“Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited-overs series,” the statement read.

The board did not specify the nature of the injury suffered by the 26-year-old, who played in the final of the Caribbean Premier League on Sunday.

India drop Nair for Test series against West Indies

Joseph was hailed as a new pace sensation after his international debut in 2023-24 when he bowled West Indies to their first Test victory in Australia in 27 years – despite playing with a bruised toe. West Indies arrived in India on Wednesday ahead of the series beginning in Ahmedabad on October 2.

The limited overs side face Bangladesh in three ODIs and three T20s from October 18 to November 1.

