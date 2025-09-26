BML 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BOP 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.25%)
CNERGY 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.42%)
CPHL 98.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.08%)
DCL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
DGKC 266.30 Increased By ▲ 12.32 (4.85%)
FCCL 60.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.67%)
FFL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
GCIL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
HUBC 234.75 Increased By ▲ 12.44 (5.6%)
KEL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
MLCF 111.20 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.96%)
NBP 190.40 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.13%)
PAEL 54.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.98%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
PPL 205.10 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (1.93%)
PREMA 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.17%)
PRL 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.34%)
PTC 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.17%)
SNGP 137.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.32%)
SSGC 44.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
TELE 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
TREET 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
TRG 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (18.4%)
BR100 16,810 Increased By 265.6 (1.61%)
BR30 55,403 Increased By 729.4 (1.33%)
KSE100 161,537 Increased By 2257.2 (1.42%)
KSE30 49,517 Increased By 858.8 (1.76%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Topix hits record high despite US tariffs on pharma

  • The Nikkei slipped 0.3% to 45,604.82, after closing at 45,754.93 in the prior session
Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 10:52am

TOKYO: Japan’s broad Topix index rose to an all-time high on Friday, despite pressure from pharmaceutical shares following new tariffs on the sector from the White House overnight.

The tech-heavy Nikkei index, however, retreated from a record-high close seen on Thursday, as chip-sector shares echoed a downbeat overnight performance among the US peers.

The Topix was up 0.4% at 3,198.43, as of 0102 GMT, just below the record 3,199.24 from earlier in the session.

The Nikkei slipped 0.3% to 45,604.82, after closing at 45,754.93 in the prior session.

Real estate was the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, gaining 2.3%.

Pharma was near the bottom with a nearly 1% decline.

Market reaction varied widely within the sector to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical products from October 1.

Sumitomo Pharma tumbled 4.3%, Otsuka Holdings dropped 3.5%, and Daiichi Sankyo lost 1.6%, although Takeda added 0.2% and Shionogi gained 1.3%.

A sharp drop among chip-related shares weighed more heavily in the Nikkei, with Lasertec and Disco each dropping around 5% to lead declines among stocks in the index.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management strategist Masayuki Kichikawa remains bullish on the outlook for Japanese equities, citing relatively healthy economic fundamentals in Japan, and relatively reasonable valuations compared to Wall Street and many other markets.

“Obviously, when the US tech sector experiences a correction, Japanese equities are not immune, but they should show some resilience,” Kichikawa said.

“Japanese shares are not cheap, but they are more resonably priced compared with the US”.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Topix hits record high despite US tariffs on pharma

Records tumble at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 161,000 mark

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Step taken to eliminate energy circular debt

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

Indus Dyeing and Manufacturing uncovers Rs522mn embezzlement by ex-employees

US based Ingredion to sell majority stake in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels & Properties

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Read more stories