BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193 (1.22%)
BR30 49,391 Increased By 1107.1 (2.29%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei crosses 44,000 for first time on trade, stimulus optimism

  • The Nikkei 225 Index surged as much as 1.24% to an unprecedented 44,185.73 in early trading
Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 08:29am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed past the key 44,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, as optimism over trade and potential increases in stimulus spending uplifted sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 Index surged as much as 1.24% to an unprecedented 44,185.73 in early trading, before paring gains to enter the midday trading recess up 0.2% at 43,732.80 as the steepness of the rally spurred some profit-taking.

The broader Topix was up 0.06% at the break, after earlier climbing 0.77%.

U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos are set to be lowered by September 16, Japan’s chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said in an X post on Tuesday, clearing up ambiguity over a trade deal in July.

Shares continued strong gains from Monday following a resignation announcement from fiscal hawk Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Sanae Takaichi, a proponent of government stimulus and monetary easing, has decided to run in the Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership race, Kyodo news agency reported late on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“The key point is that unless the ruling coalition can quickly call a general election and regain its Lower House majority, it would continue to operate as a minority government in both houses, whoever wins the LDP leadership election,” BofA Securities analysts said.

“We think the government is likely to adopt a more expansionary stance in the fiscal debates from the autumn, given the need to secure the cooperation of one or more opposition parties, all of which are calling for procyclical fiscal policy.”

Semiconductor-related shares rallied, tracking gains for U.S. peers led by Broadcom, supported by the chipmaker’s statement last Thursday that it expects sharp artificial intelligence-related revenue growth.

The Nikkei’s biggest gainer by far was chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest, which rallied more than 7%.

Other notable risers included chip-making tool manufacturers Screen Holdings, which jumped 3.74%, and Tokyo Electron (8035.T), opens new tab, which added nearly 2%.

Sony advanced around 2%.

JAPAN STOCK

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei crosses 44,000 for first time on trade, stimulus optimism

Farmers’ bodies demand Pakistan govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Pakistan’s telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

Read more stories