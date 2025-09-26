BML 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.29%)
CNERGY 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
CPHL 98.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.31%)
DCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 266.35 Increased By ▲ 12.37 (4.87%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.6%)
FFL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
GCIL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
HUBC 234.84 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (5.64%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KOSM 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
MLCF 110.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.32%)
NBP 190.55 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.21%)
PAEL 54.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.83%)
PPL 205.25 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (2.01%)
PREMA 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.17%)
PRL 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.15%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.13%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.46%)
SSGC 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
TREET 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
TRG 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (17.79%)
BR100 16,815 Increased By 269.7 (1.63%)
BR30 55,376 Increased By 702.2 (1.28%)
KSE100 161,468 Increased By 2188 (1.37%)
KSE30 49,494 Increased By 835.4 (1.72%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qantas flight lands safely at Auckland after mayday call

  • There were 156 passengers on board the flight from Sydney to Auckland, a spokesperson said
Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 08:35am

SYDNEY: Qantas Airways said a fire alert that triggered the pilot of a flight from Sydney to make a mayday call before landing safely at Auckland airport on Friday was likely a false alarm.

The pilot of the Boeing 737 made a mayday call and requested an emergency landing after receiving intermittent indications about a potential fire in the cargo hold, the airline said in a statement.

It added preliminary investigations showed there was no fire in the front cargo hold, and the company’s engineers would inspect the aircraft to determine the cause of the incident.

There were 156 passengers on board the flight from Sydney to Auckland, a spokesperson said.

The airline said they had all exited the plane.

Auckland airport said in a statement that emergency services were on standby earlier in the morning for an inbound aircraft that reported issues.

“The airfield is now returning to normal but there may be some slight delays for departing and arriving flights,” it said.

Qantas Airways

Comments

200 characters

Qantas flight lands safely at Auckland after mayday call

Records tumble at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 161,000 mark

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Step taken to eliminate energy circular debt

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

Indus Dyeing and Manufacturing uncovers Rs522mn embezzlement by ex-employees

US based Ingredion to sell majority stake in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels & Properties

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Read more stories