Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has updated the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about revenue data during an introductory meeting of the technical-level talks between Pakistan and the Fund.

The formal meeting between the IMF and the Finance Ministry is set to start from Monday (Sept 29).

The meeting between the tax authorities and the IMF technical team was held at a local hotel here on Thursday.

The discussions, led by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, focused on revenue collection progress and strategies to address possible shortfalls.

During the meeting, the FBR team updated the IMF mission on tax revenue performance in the current fiscal year. According to sources, a detailed briefing was given on the progress made toward revenue targets and the possible tax shortfall in the first quarter.

The delegation also highlighted that recent severe floods had negatively impacted tax collection efforts.

The IMF mission is scheduled to meet with officials from the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan later this week. Separate meetings with provincial government representatives are also planned for next week.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is expected to hold a high-level meeting with the IMF delegation on Monday to review the progress of technical talks and outline the government’s fiscal roadmap.

Talking to Business Recorder, Mahir Binici, the IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan stated, “An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Ms. Iva Petrova, Pakistan’s Mission Chief at the IMF, has arrived in Islamabad to hold discussions on the second review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the first review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).”

