BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-26

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has further extended the deadline for all public companies and importers for sales tax registration up to October 15, 2025 for integration with the board’s system to issue electronic sales tax invoices.

In this regard, the FBR has issued SRO 1852(I)/2025 here on Thursday. The other categories of registered persons (who are not falling under the categories of turnover basis) would be required to be registered by December 10, 2025.

The deadline for sales tax registration of non-corporate taxpayers including individuals has been extended by October 10, 2025.

Sales tax digital integration: FBR likely to extend deadline

The FBR has specified separate deadlines for registration, testing of system and date for issuance of electronic invoices. The FBR has divided companies based on their annual turnover for the purpose of integration.

According to SRO 1852(I)/2025 issued by the FBR, the FBR has directed that all sales tax registered persons specified shall complete the registration and testing for integration of their hardware and software with the Board’s computerized system through a licenced integrator or PRAL and shall issue electronic invoices, not later than the respective dates specified.

Under the new deadlines, the date for testing of system for all public companies has been set October 25, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is November 1, 2025.

All companies with turnover exceeding Rs1 billion declared in sales tax return for the last 12 months, would be required to be registered by October 15, 2025. The date for testing of system for these companies is October 25, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is November 1, 2025.

In case of importers, they would be required to be registered by October 15, 2025. The date for testing of system for importers is October 25, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is November 1, 2025.

All companies with turnover exceeding Rs 100 million but not exceeding Rs 1 billion declared in sales tax returns for the last 12 months, would obtain registration by October 25, 2025. The date for testing of system for importers is October 31, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is November 15, 2025.

All companies with turnover not exceeding Rs 100 million declared in sales tax returns for the last 12 months, would obtain registration by November 15, 2025. The date for testing of system is November 25, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is December 1, 2025.

All individuals and association of persons with turnover exceeding 100 million rupees declared in sales tax returns for the last 12 months, would be required to be registered by October 10, 2025. The date for testing of system is October 25, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is November 1, 2025.

The other categories of registered persons would be required to be registered by December 10, 2025. The date for testing of system is December 25, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is December 31, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR Sales Tax taxpayers importers Sales Tax registration public companies

Comments

200 characters

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

Read more stories