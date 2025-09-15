Sales tax digital integration: FBR likely to extend deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to extend the deadline for sales tax integration of registered person’s invoicing system with the FBR, it is learnt.

Business community has repeatedly requested the FBR to extend the deadline by three months, but the FBR may extend the date by 15 days to 30 days.

In this regard, President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani has also requested FBR Member (Inland Revenue Operations) for extension of digital integration deadline and creation of facilitation desk at trade bodies for free of cost integration process through Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL).

FBR introduces digital invoicing system

Bilwani informed the FBR that despite the commitment of taxpayers to comply with this new system, it has come to our notice that a large number of businesses have not been able to get them registered before the deadline through the four authorized integrators designated by FBR. This delay is not due to lack of intent but rather because of the enormous number of taxpayers requiring registration within a very short period of time.

It is pertinent to mention that, under SRO 1413(1)/ 2025 dated August 1, 2025, the deadlines for registration have already lapsed for the first three categories including all public companies, all other companies with turnover exceeding Rs1 billion as declared in their sales tax returns for the last twelve months and all importers (deadline was August 10, 2025).

Hence, in the larger interest of ensuring smooth compliance and avoiding any undue hardship for the business community, the KCCI has requested that the deadline for registration be extended until such time that every taxpayer is able to complete their registration without disruption.

An extension would provide much-needed relief, encourage wider compliance, and will certainly be welcomed and appreciated across the business community, Bilwani maintained.

He said to further assist members of the business community in understanding the technical aspects of digital invoicing, we propose the establishment of an online Helpdesk at KCCI. For this purpose, we request that a dedicated focal person from FBR may be nominated, who can be made accessible to members through a Zoom link during office hours. This will enable real-time guidance and support, particularly in resolving registration and compliance-related queries, thereby ensuring a smoother transition to the new system.

The FBR will take these practical steps to ensure that the digital integration process is implemented successfully, without disruption, and with maximum compliance from the taxpayers, Bilwani added.

The last date for complete integration and starting issuing the Digital Invoices duly bearing the FBR’s invoice number, QR code and logo of FBR was September 1, 2025 for all importers, public companies and those companies whose annual turnover exceeded one billion rupees during past twelve sales tax returns.

From September 1, 2025, the field formations of FBR can legally start issuing the first notice of penalty for Rs. 500,000/- under Section 25A of the Sales Tax Act 1990 to all those registered persons listed above who have not yet integrated their invoicing system with FBR and not started issuing Electronic Invoices.

Public companies and the companies having annual turnover of more than one billion rupee are in a good position to integrate their invoicing system with FBR and start issuing Electronic Invoices in compliance with SRO 1413(I)/ 2025; hence, prompt penal action by FBR on such registered persons will be justified now.

However, there are large number of small, medium and seasonal importers who are not in a position to immediately make integration arrangements and start issuing Electronic Invoices so quickly; therefore, FBR should take this aspect into consideration while initiating any penal action against them hurriedly.

