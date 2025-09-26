Arab, Muslim states warn Trump of Israeli West Bank annexation dangers

UNITED NATIONS: Arab and Muslim countries made clear to US President Donald Trump the dangers of Israeli annexation of the West Bank, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

“Some countries made very clear to the president the danger of annexation of any type in the West Bank and the risk that poses not just to the potential of peace in Gaza, but also to any sustainable peace at all. And I feel confident that President Trump understood the position of the Arab and Muslim countries,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told reporters at the United Nations.