IHC adjourns hearing of sentence suspension pleas of IK, Bushra

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) deferred the hearing of appeals seeking the suspension of sentences awarded to PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million case until October 16.

A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, on Thursday, heard the appeals.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the sisters of the PTI founder, and some lawyers were also present in the courtroom.

At the outset of the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for the petitioners, raised concerns over the difficulties faced in accessing the courtroom due to heightened security arrangements.

“I have appeared before this court 10 to 15 times, but never before has such a law and order situation been created,” Safdar stated. He added, “Multi-layered security was placed outside the court today, causing obstacles in reaching the courtroom.”

He assured the court that as a senior lawyer, he would ensure that discipline is maintained during proceedings.

NAB Prosecutor Rafay Maqsood informed the bench that the special prosecutor in the case was seriously ill and unable to attend the hearing. Barrister Safdar objected, accusing NAB of consistently employing delaying tactics.

“NAB always uses delaying tactics in this case,” he contended.

“Getting a date fixed is deliberately made difficult. In other cases, suspension appeals are fixed for early hearing, but in our case, even securing a date is a challenge,”said the counsel.

He added that while he had been preparing all night for the hearing, the NAB prosecutor should have at least informed him in advance.

Expressing displeasure, the IHC bench warned that NAB was being given a final opportunity to proceed with the case, failing which the director general of NAB would be summoned.

Barrister Safdar urged the court to fix the next hearing date promptly, noting that his clients would not allow him to leave without a confirmed date. Following a five-minute break, the court staff announced that the next hearing would take place on October 16.

