‘Pakistan needs modern ports to handle larger vessels’

KARACHI: Pakistan need modern ports to handle larger vessels, including mother ships, and to manage higher volumes of containerized and break bulk cargo said Ateeq Ur Rehman economic & financial analyst.

It is extremely appreciated that CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah talked about easing congestion at Karachi Port, proposing and revisiting plans to expand or diversify port Infrastructure beyond Karachi or exploring investment opportunities for another Sea Port.

He further indicated that logistics and transportation integration is a concern said Ateeq.

As a matter of fact, one of the longstanding issues Pakistan faces is port congestion, which causes significant delays and raises operational costs. To address this development of existing sea ports, harbours, dredging, berths, and Storage Capacities will be a magnificent step towards economic Development, which is again by worthy CM Sindh is commendable and praiseworthy.

However, recent years have seen some progress in the improvement of major ports, the sector still demands much more attention. The greater collaboration with multilateral and bilateral partners and the need for robust foreign direct investment (FDI).

Investments are particularly needed for enhancing general harbour facilities. To address this, advocated for the development of existing ports and of smaller-scale “mini sea ports” across the country, too. These facilities, when linked to major ports via a national logistics grid, could greatly ease congestion, improve cargo flow, and enhance almost US 100-billion-dollar maritime trade efficiency.

He believes that mini sea ports are vital not only for the smooth functioning of the port system but also for supporting regional economies, facilitating trade with neighbouring countries and landlocked regions, and diversifying Pakistan’s shipping routes. In addition to easing congestion, mini sea ports would contribute significantly to local economic development.

