BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-26

‘Pakistan needs modern ports to handle larger vessels’

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

KARACHI: Pakistan need modern ports to handle larger vessels, including mother ships, and to manage higher volumes of containerized and break bulk cargo said Ateeq Ur Rehman economic & financial analyst.

It is extremely appreciated that CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah talked about easing congestion at Karachi Port, proposing and revisiting plans to expand or diversify port Infrastructure beyond Karachi or exploring investment opportunities for another Sea Port.

He further indicated that logistics and transportation integration is a concern said Ateeq.

As a matter of fact, one of the longstanding issues Pakistan faces is port congestion, which causes significant delays and raises operational costs. To address this development of existing sea ports, harbours, dredging, berths, and Storage Capacities will be a magnificent step towards economic Development, which is again by worthy CM Sindh is commendable and praiseworthy.

However, recent years have seen some progress in the improvement of major ports, the sector still demands much more attention. The greater collaboration with multilateral and bilateral partners and the need for robust foreign direct investment (FDI).

Investments are particularly needed for enhancing general harbour facilities. To address this, advocated for the development of existing ports and of smaller-scale “mini sea ports” across the country, too. These facilities, when linked to major ports via a national logistics grid, could greatly ease congestion, improve cargo flow, and enhance almost US 100-billion-dollar maritime trade efficiency.

He believes that mini sea ports are vital not only for the smooth functioning of the port system but also for supporting regional economies, facilitating trade with neighbouring countries and landlocked regions, and diversifying Pakistan’s shipping routes. In addition to easing congestion, mini sea ports would contribute significantly to local economic development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Murad Ali Shah ports Ateeq Ur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

‘Pakistan needs modern ports to handle larger vessels’

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories