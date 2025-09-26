BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Print 2025-09-26

Ahsan to discuss CPEC Phase-II projects at JCC meeting today

Naveed Butt Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal will represent Pakistan at the 14th meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), set to take place on Friday (today) in Beijing.

The meeting will discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II projects. This phase will focus on youth, skills, and innovation, with people at the forefront and exports serving as the driving force of the economy.

Highlighting the significance of the forum, the Minister stated that the JCC is the highest decision-making body of CPEC, where progress on ongoing projects will be reviewed and new areas of cooperation will be added to the agenda.

According to the Ministry of Planning Secretariat, Ahsan Iqbal described the 14th JCC as a historic turning point, serving as the launch platform for CPEC Phase II.

He said that this meeting will mark the formal beginning of the next stage of CPEC, transforming it into a true People’s Corridor of Prosperity.

He emphasised that CPEC Phase II is more than an infrastructure programme, describing it as a people-centered initiative aimed at fostering inclusive growth and enhancing global competitiveness.

The minister added that Phase II aims to strengthen the “software” of Pakistan’s economy by empowering its greatest strength, its people.

Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed that Pakistan and China are entering the next stage of their historic partnership, which stands as a beacon of hope and prosperity for the entire region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

