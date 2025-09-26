BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Markets Print 2025-09-26

Thai rice prices fall to 9-year low on weak demand

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

BENGALURU, HANOI, MUMBAI, BANGKOK AND DHAKA: Thai rice export prices fell to their lowest in nearly nine years this week weighed down by sluggish demand, while Indian prices held steady after hitting a three-year low in the previous week.

Thailand’s 5percent broken rice was quoted at USD350 per tonne, its lowest level since November 2016, and down from USD360 quoted last week. Traders attributed the decline in prices largely to ample rice supplies that have entered the market and weak demand.

Relatively high prices of Thai rice, compared to competitors, have pushed buyers away, a Bangkok-based trader said, adding that Thai exporters have only been able to sell to regular buyers, with others opting for cheaper options from competitors like India and Vietnam. India’s 5percent broken parboiled variety was quoted this week at USD354 to USD362 per ton, unchanged from the previous week when it hit a three-year low. Indian 5percent broken white rice was priced at USD369 to USD375 per ton this week.

Falling prices have been prompting buyers to postpone their purchases, hoping they would fall further, said a Mumbai-based trader. India’s rice stocks in government warehouses climbed over 14 percent from a year earlier to a record high for early September, official data showed earlier this week. Vietnam’s 5percent broken rice was offered at USD440-USD465 per ton on Thursday, widening from the range of USD450-USD455 a week ago, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

Traders said trading activity is slow as supplies are low. “We are hearing that the Philippines might consider extending its 60-day rice import suspension by 15 to 30 days, putting more pressure on prices of rice from Vietnam,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said. Domestic rice prices in Bangladesh remain elevated, with current retail rates still tracking 15–20percent higher than a year ago.

Market insiders fear India’s new conditions on rice exports have further complicated the situation, limiting Dhaka’s ability to source cheaper grain from its largest supplier. India has amended its export policy for non-basmati rice, including an additional condition that permits export of the grain only after registration of contracts with the state-run agency.

