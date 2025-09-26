BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-09-26

‘Never thought it would get to this size and scale’: the story behind Dubai’s Pristine Private School

Saleha Riaz Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 06:51am

Even though Shahida Salam, the Pakistani founder of Pristine Private School in Dubai, said she doesn’t have any dreams, she did set out with a goal three decades ago: to create a school with a ‘home away from home’ environment. And the desire to provide even just one good teacher to the students who came there.

“One good teacher is enough for a lifetime.” she told Asma Mustafa in Aaj News’ show In the Arena, which aired earlier this week.

Pristine prides itself on being an affordable school following the UK curriculum. Annual fees start from AED 19,988 for Foundation Stage 1 and go up to AED 25,038 for Year 13. Their Junior Campus is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art campus for FS1 to Year 2 while the Main Campus is equipped with technology integrated learning experiences.

Dubai: the new business school hub for international students

Elaborating on her 33 year journey since starting the school in the neighborhood of Al Garhoud, Shahida said: “I started with a three bedroom villa with just five students. Then we got the villa next door, then another one and so on.”

“The government wanted us to take the school beyond grade six and we came to know the ministry will award us land if we were able to build within a certain timeframe. And now we are on our third campus.”

Yet education was not her first calling. As far back as she can remember, she wanted to become a doctor “and would have given anything to do that.”

She studied at a medical college in Lahore for three years but got married before she could finish and ended up moving to Dubai and raising four children.

“When the kids had grown up my husband floated the idea of opening a school. For a long time, I resisted but when I finally decided to do it, I went for it wholeheartedly.”

At the time, Shahida studied at home and completed her BSc, noting that “it’s never too late to learn.”

“This school is a miracle, a gift from God. We were lucky to have found like-minded people who were in it to make a difference and create something unique. This school is entirely built on good intentions and the desire to give back.”

Speaking highly of the country she has called home since 1972, Shahida said: “If there were just two, three more countries like the UAE the world would be a much better place.”

“When I pray for my parents in the same breath I pray for the founders of this nation, what a country they have made. More than 200 nationalities live here and it’s grown from a sleepy fishing village. Everyone comes here with a dream for a better future and there is a lot of government support.”

Taking Pristine to greater heights

After more than three decades, Shahida has taken a step back and her son, a corporate banker, is poised to take over.

Fahd Salam was 12 years old when the school was founded.

“We never thought it would get to this size and scale. Meanwhile I was focused on making a career for myself and being independent, but when I did an MBA it gave me the bug of doing something of my own”.

“When I moved back to the UAE I interacted a lot more with the people working in the school and listening to my parents’ stories - the school was growing and they needed help. It ticked a lot of boxes for me and I thought this could be a fantastic platform to help my parents and grow the organization.”

Though Fahd admits it can be challenging working with parents, both mother and son agree that their aspiration for the school is to see it grow and improve.

“I believe in continuous improvement. That’s been my ethos throughout. What I’m working towards is improving the facilities, improving access to education, and the quality of education,” said Fahd.

“I’m very proud to say we have students going to Stanford, NYU, LSC, Lums, IBA. We have people (former students) working at Tesla, Siemens, Standard Chartered, various different organizations. So that gives me a lot of pride.”

Pristine has also been in the news recently for getting a 100 per cent pass rate in the Cambridge International Examinations held in May/June 2025.

“27 percent of all the grades that we got were A-star. So my focus is building upon that, taking it further.”

When asked about the future of education given the advent of AI, and what qualities he would like to see in his students, Fahd said “the ability to be inquisitive, that is something that schools need to instill.”

“You have access to all this information on the tip of your fingers. You can use ChatGPT, or Google to answer any question, but that desire to ask the question, that’s the kind of mindset schools need to enable”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

uae Education MENA Dubai Pakistani Shahida Salam Pristine Private School in Dubai

Comments

200 characters

‘Never thought it would get to this size and scale’: the story behind Dubai’s Pristine Private School

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories