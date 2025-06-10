Dubai: the new business school hub for international students

Pakistanis already know that if they want to start a business, Dubai is the place to be, in terms of free zones, tax benefits, access to other regional markets like Saudi Arabia, and the immense networking opportunities.

Now experts are saying this journey could start as early as the undergraduate degree stage.

Dubai is the place to be “if you want an entrepreneurial career or a career that has anything to do with tech or innovation,” said Martin Boehm, Executive Vice President and Global Dean of Undergraduate Programs at Hult International Business School, which has campuses around the world and is known for its experiential approach to business education.

Education expo in Dubai puts Pakistani universities on global map

The emirate “is becoming more global and an increasingly attractive hub for international students to pursue undergraduate studies,” Boehm told Business Recorder in an exclusive chat.

Just last month, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority said there has been a 29% increase in the number of international students for the 2024-25 academic year compared to the year prior.

A total of 42,026 students are enrolled at 41 private higher education institutions – the highest number to date. Of these, 37 are international campuses. Boehm believes this is because Dubai is seen as a tech and business hub ripe with opportunities.

“Dubai is very flexible if you want to start your own business or secure job opportunities. It is quite straightforward to secure necessary work permits, especially if you’re already in the country, which obviously would be the case for students.”

Ease of getting visas is a crucial aspect of attracting international students, especially as it is getting harder to do so in countries like the US. “While visa regulation has not changed yet, the entire rhetoric in the market is that the US has become less welcoming for international students,” he noted.

What’s more, it is not only possible to find opportunities in the Middle East, but Dubai is also fast becoming a gateway to Africa, said Boehm.

Until now, Hult in Dubai was catering only to postgraduate students, but it will be launching its undergraduate degree in September.

Explaining what makes Hult’s degree stand out, Boehm said not only are internships embedded into the program, most of Hult’s faculty are accomplished senior executives “with one foot in the corporate world.”

“So it might well be that in the morning, they’re in the boardroom discussing actual challenges with their staff and colleagues, and then in the afternoon they pose a very similar challenge to our students.”

Hult believes students learn by being exposed to real-world problems. It partners with companies to challenge students, who get the chance to present their solutions to them.

Hult has worked with big names like Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari and Unilever, and is looking to partner with consulting firm Accenture. Locally, it has worked with Dubai’s port authorities.

He added that if students are at a university that does not directly put them in touch with businesses, then they should “make sure they reach out to the corporate world as soon and as much as possible in order to establish a network, and learn as early as possible what it means to work in business firsthand.”

Hult also offers semesters abroad at its Boston, London, San Francisco and New York campuses and has ‘rotation centers’ Shanghai and Singapore for summer programs.

The wrong perception

While Dubai has international campuses of many reputable universities - the UK’s University of Birmingham and Middlesex, and Australia’s University of Birmingham - there is often a perception that it is the less academically inclined that attend college in the emirate.

However, this is a myth that needs to be busted, according to Boehm.

“For us, the same admissions criteria apply independent of which location you’re applying to. There’s no question about that. With most of our key competitors, it’s exactly the same.”

According to him, this perception may have arisen because some universities “had to be a little bit more pushy or generous with respect to financial aid in order to attract students to study” at first.

However, he believes this is no longer the case as the campuses in Dubai are now thriving. And the government is playing its part too, with a “more rigorous assessment process by the Ministry of Education in order to make sure that all institutions are meeting the same standards”.

An ‘excellent option for Pakistanis’

Business Recorder also spoke to Eileen McAuliffe, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA at the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

She believes Dubai is an excellent option for students from Pakistan who are seeking globally recognized business education.

Echoing Boehm’s thoughts, she said Dubai’s strategic location as a hub connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe provides “unparalleled access to global networks and career opportunities.”

According to her, many business schools offer programs tailored to the region’s economic context while maintaining international standards. On top of this, cultural familiarity and geographic proximity can make for a smoother transition.

She also said that the rise of the digital economy is influencing how business education is delivered and structured in the UAE: Schools are emphasizing digital literacy, e-commerce, fintech, and digital entrepreneurship to ensure students can thrive in a tech-driven global marketplace.

When asked what Pakistani business schools can learn from Dubai, she said they can “draw lessons in balancing global aspirations with local realities” by fostering partnerships with international universities, pursuing dual-degree programs, and expanding faculty exchange initiatives, while ensuring curricula reflect the socio-economic needs of Pakistan’s diverse population.

“Dubai’s success is partly due to close alignment between business schools and the UAE’s national vision. Pakistani business schools can increase their influence by aligning more proactively with national development agendas such as Vision 2025, the Digital Pakistan initiative, and regional economic corridors,” she said.

“Business education should not only respond to market demand — it must help shape the future economy.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025