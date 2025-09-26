Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB to auction Zulfi Bukari’s 800 kanals of land on Oct 01

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to auction 800 kanals of agricultural land belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari, in the £190 million case, commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, registered by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The Assistant Commissioner of Jand Tehsil, District Attock, has issued a public notice stating that the land will be auctioned on October 1, 2025, at 11 am in the Municipal Office, Jand.

The development follows an Islamabad accountability court September 14, 2024, verdict ordering the seizure of properties belonging to Zulfi Bukhari, who was an absconder in the £190 million corruption case.

AC Judge Nisar Javed Rana pronounced the verdict after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a request to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari’s assets.

The court ordered the seizure of a 30 kanal plot owned by Zulfi Bukhari, along with another four kanal plot in Islamabad.

Additionally, the court ruled that Bukhari’s 1,210 kanal property in Attock district, including a 91 kanal plot, be confiscated by the state.

