BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-26

PCDMA demands FBR extend income tax return filing deadline

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 07:45am

KARACHI: In a sharp critique of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Salim Valimuhammad, Chairman of the Pakistan Chemical & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA), has demanded an urgent extension of the income tax return filing deadline beyond September 30, following abrupt and sweeping changes to the filing process.

Valimuhammad expressed deep concern over the last-minute amendments made to the Income Tax Return and Wealth Statement forms for Tax Year 2025–26. These include mandatory disclosure of all properties at their Estimated Current Market Value (ECMV) and listing of each asset individually.

Calling the move ill-timed and unplanned, he said: “These changes were introduced without prior consultation or technical preparedness. Expecting taxpayers to comply on such short notice is unrealistic. This is causing serious disruption, especially for small & medium business owners.”

He added that the FBR’s updated online system—rolled out just days before the deadline—is plagued with technical glitches and repeated crashes, making it extremely difficult for users to file returns.

Taxpayers who already submitted returns under the old format are now being asked to re-declare assets as per the new rules, creating confusion and stress. “There is no clarity on how amendments will be managed. This is leading to mass uncertainty,” Valimuhammad said.

He also highlighted that many regions face poor internet access, and the fast pace of regulatory change is overwhelming taxpayers. “Most people want to comply, but the system and timing are working against them.”

The PCDMA has formally appealed to the Ministry of Finance and the Prime Minister’s Office to extend the filing deadline to November 30, 2025, giving taxpayers and consultants time to understand and adjust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR taxpayers income tax return filing PCDMA

Comments

200 characters

PCDMA demands FBR extend income tax return filing deadline

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories