Bilawal’s message on National Newspapers Readership Day

Press Release Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:36am

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party has issued following statement on the National Newspapers Readership Day.

“It gives me immense pleasure to note that the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) is observing National Newspaper Readership Day on the 25th of September. On this occasion, I extend my sincere appreciation to all members of the newspaper fraternity for their vital contributions.”

“For decades, newspapers have served as a primary and credible source of information, retaining their importance even with the rise of electronic media such as radio and television. Newspaper readers have long been recognized as among the most well-informed individuals in society. The habit of reading newspapers not only fosters literacy but also empowers people with knowledge while keeping them updated on global affairs.”

Newspapers cover a broad spectrum of subjects ranging from sports and entertainment to politics and history. This diversity, combined with in-depth reporting and expert analysis, distinguishes newspapers as a reliable source of authentic information and responsible commentary. Even in today’s digital age, where misinformation and fake news spread rapidly, the credibility and accountability of newspapers continue to make them one of the most trusted mediums for knowledge and insight.

“I once again commend the editors, journalists, staff members, and all those associated with the newspaper industry for their invaluable service to the nation.”

