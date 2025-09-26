‘Estimated Current Market Value’: Taxpayers compelled to resubmit returns after insertion of new option

KARACHI: Around 250,000 taxpayers, who have filed income tax returns under deadline, are now compelled to resubmit their returns after the insertion of “Estimated Current Market Value” option in income tax returns by FBR on September 23, 2025.

Speaking at a joint press conference held at KPC here, Anwar Kashif Mumtaz, President, Pakistan Tax Bar Association along with Ali A Rahim ,President, Karachi Tax Bar Association and others confirmed that around 25 percent or 250,000 taxpayers have submitted their returns and after the insertion of “Estimated Current Market Value” option in income tax returns by FBR on September 23, 2025, they have no option but to resubmit their returns.

Therefore, tax experts have strongly demanded the removal of “Estimated Current Market Value” option in income tax returns and extend the deadline for e-filing of income tax returns till October 30, 2025.

Anwar Kashif highlighted the severity of the situation, saying that five to six amendments have already been made in the income tax returns this year.

“We are being forced to file returns repeatedly due to these constant changes,” he said.

The IRIS continues to face significant technical problems during past 10 years, with PRAL and FBR failing to deliver timely solutions, Kashif said and demanded to improve or change the system.

“Officials have no idea how many difficulties this will create for return filing. They are only concerned with meeting IMF conditions,” Kashif said expressing frustration with the government’s priorities.

“Unlike International practice where tax return software remains stable, IRIS system undergoes frequent changes that create confusion and technical glitches,” The PTBA president said, expressing fear that the number of return filers this year will not exceed last year’s figures due to these complications.

“Tax consultants are facilitators for the government. Taxpayers ask what facilities they get in return for paying taxes. If the tax system is improved, transparency will automatically follow,” Kashif said.

Ali Rahim demanded the government to focus on improving the fundamental tax system rather than making frequent cosmetic changes that only add to taxpayer confusion and compliance costs.

Muhammad Zubair, Senior Vice President PTBA, Faiq Raza Vice President, KTBA, Rehan Siddiqui, General Secretary PTBA and Shams Mohiduddin Ansari General Secretary KTBA attended the event.

