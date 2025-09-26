BML 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.29%)
CNERGY 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
CPHL 98.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.31%)
DCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 266.35 Increased By ▲ 12.37 (4.87%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.6%)
FFL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
GCIL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
HUBC 234.84 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (5.64%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KOSM 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
MLCF 110.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.32%)
NBP 190.55 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.21%)
PAEL 54.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.83%)
PPL 205.25 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (2.01%)
PREMA 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.17%)
PRL 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.15%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.13%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.46%)
SSGC 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
TREET 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
TRG 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (17.79%)
BR100 16,815 Increased By 269.7 (1.63%)
BR30 55,376 Increased By 702.2 (1.28%)
KSE100 161,468 Increased By 2188 (1.37%)
KSE30 49,494 Increased By 835.4 (1.72%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-26

‘Estimated Current Market Value’: Taxpayers compelled to resubmit returns after insertion of new option

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:11am

KARACHI: Around 250,000 taxpayers, who have filed income tax returns under deadline, are now compelled to resubmit their returns after the insertion of “Estimated Current Market Value” option in income tax returns by FBR on September 23, 2025.

Speaking at a joint press conference held at KPC here, Anwar Kashif Mumtaz, President, Pakistan Tax Bar Association along with Ali A Rahim ,President, Karachi Tax Bar Association and others confirmed that around 25 percent or 250,000 taxpayers have submitted their returns and after the insertion of “Estimated Current Market Value” option in income tax returns by FBR on September 23, 2025, they have no option but to resubmit their returns.

Therefore, tax experts have strongly demanded the removal of “Estimated Current Market Value” option in income tax returns and extend the deadline for e-filing of income tax returns till October 30, 2025.

Anwar Kashif highlighted the severity of the situation, saying that five to six amendments have already been made in the income tax returns this year.

“We are being forced to file returns repeatedly due to these constant changes,” he said.

The IRIS continues to face significant technical problems during past 10 years, with PRAL and FBR failing to deliver timely solutions, Kashif said and demanded to improve or change the system.

“Officials have no idea how many difficulties this will create for return filing. They are only concerned with meeting IMF conditions,” Kashif said expressing frustration with the government’s priorities.

“Unlike International practice where tax return software remains stable, IRIS system undergoes frequent changes that create confusion and technical glitches,” The PTBA president said, expressing fear that the number of return filers this year will not exceed last year’s figures due to these complications.

“Tax consultants are facilitators for the government. Taxpayers ask what facilities they get in return for paying taxes. If the tax system is improved, transparency will automatically follow,” Kashif said.

Ali Rahim demanded the government to focus on improving the fundamental tax system rather than making frequent cosmetic changes that only add to taxpayer confusion and compliance costs.

Muhammad Zubair, Senior Vice President PTBA, Faiq Raza Vice President, KTBA, Rehan Siddiqui, General Secretary PTBA and Shams Mohiduddin Ansari General Secretary KTBA attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR Income Tax Returns taxpayers KTBA PTBA Estimated Current Market Value

Comments

200 characters

‘Estimated Current Market Value’: Taxpayers compelled to resubmit returns after insertion of new option

Records tumble at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 161,000 mark

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Step taken to eliminate energy circular debt

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

Indus Dyeing and Manufacturing uncovers Rs522mn embezzlement by ex-employees

US based Ingredion to sell majority stake in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels & Properties

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Read more stories