CDA housing schemes: Senate body criticises levy of development charges on allottees

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances took serious note of the levy of developmental charges on the allottees in residential housing schemes of Capital Development Authority (CDA) without completion of the development work, terming it unjustified.

The committee decided to summon the Chairman of the CDA to its next meeting for a detailed discussion on the matter. The meeting, chaired by MNA Nuzhat Sadiq, was held on Thursday afternoon at the Parliament House.

The committee, while discussing assurance given by the Minister of Interior regarding the levy of charges on the pretext of developmental charges in Sector E-12, observed that the levy of charges was unjustified since the CDA had not followed the development schedule and had not given possession to the allottees in time.

The committee was apprised that the CDA was behind schedule in Park Enclave-2 and other sectors presently being developed. The panel observed that only officers well-versed with the agenda under discussion and who could commit should represent their ministries/departments. The ministry also postponed discussion on Assurances regarding the development of model villages in Islamabad and the delay in operationalising sewerage pipelines in Bani Gala, Islamabad, for its next meeting.

The Director General of the CDA informed the Committee that the allottees of any housing scheme are required to bear development charges. However, in line with the commitment made by the Minister on the floor of the House, a three-member Grievance Committee has been constituted to receive and adjudicate complaints from allottees.

He further informed the Committee that 11 applications had been received, on which recommendations had been formulated and would be placed before the CDA Board for a decision. He added that similar recommendations had been made for allottees of Sector E-12. With regard to Park Enclave-II, he stated that development work was in progress.

The Committee discussed and disposed of Assurance regarding the establishment of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices in South Waziristan on its successful completion. The Representative of NADRA apprised that eight centres were functional in different locations in the District, catering to the needs of the people. The Committee also disposed of Assurance regarding the establishment of the Passport Office in District Wazirabad, accepting the plea of the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate General of Passports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025