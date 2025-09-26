BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.67%)
CNERGY 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
CPHL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.12%)
DCL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.33%)
DGKC 266.55 Increased By ▲ 12.57 (4.95%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.38%)
FFL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
HUBC 234.79 Increased By ▲ 12.48 (5.61%)
KEL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
MLCF 109.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.71%)
NBP 190.50 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.18%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.09%)
PIAHCLA 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
PIBTL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
POWER 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.68%)
PPL 205.02 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (1.89%)
PREMA 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.48%)
PRL 36.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.1%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.13%)
SNGP 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.46%)
SSGC 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
TREET 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (18.4%)
BR100 16,827 Increased By 281.9 (1.7%)
BR30 55,359 Increased By 685.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 161,451 Increased By 2170.6 (1.36%)
KSE30 49,493 Increased By 834.2 (1.71%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-26

CDA housing schemes: Senate body criticises levy of development charges on allottees

Naveed Butt Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:38am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances took serious note of the levy of developmental charges on the allottees in residential housing schemes of Capital Development Authority (CDA) without completion of the development work, terming it unjustified.

The committee decided to summon the Chairman of the CDA to its next meeting for a detailed discussion on the matter. The meeting, chaired by MNA Nuzhat Sadiq, was held on Thursday afternoon at the Parliament House.

The committee, while discussing assurance given by the Minister of Interior regarding the levy of charges on the pretext of developmental charges in Sector E-12, observed that the levy of charges was unjustified since the CDA had not followed the development schedule and had not given possession to the allottees in time.

The committee was apprised that the CDA was behind schedule in Park Enclave-2 and other sectors presently being developed. The panel observed that only officers well-versed with the agenda under discussion and who could commit should represent their ministries/departments. The ministry also postponed discussion on Assurances regarding the development of model villages in Islamabad and the delay in operationalising sewerage pipelines in Bani Gala, Islamabad, for its next meeting.

The Director General of the CDA informed the Committee that the allottees of any housing scheme are required to bear development charges. However, in line with the commitment made by the Minister on the floor of the House, a three-member Grievance Committee has been constituted to receive and adjudicate complaints from allottees.

He further informed the Committee that 11 applications had been received, on which recommendations had been formulated and would be placed before the CDA Board for a decision. He added that similar recommendations had been made for allottees of Sector E-12. With regard to Park Enclave-II, he stated that development work was in progress.

The Committee discussed and disposed of Assurance regarding the establishment of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices in South Waziristan on its successful completion. The Representative of NADRA apprised that eight centres were functional in different locations in the District, catering to the needs of the people. The Committee also disposed of Assurance regarding the establishment of the Passport Office in District Wazirabad, accepting the plea of the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate General of Passports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CDA Senate panel CDA housing schemes

Comments

200 characters

CDA housing schemes: Senate body criticises levy of development charges on allottees

Records tumble at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 161,000 mark

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Step taken to eliminate energy circular debt

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

US based Ingredion to sell majority stake in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels & Properties

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

Read more stories