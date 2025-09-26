BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Markets Print 2025-09-26

Lahore Grain Market Rates

Lahore Grain Market Rates
Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:42am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (September 25, 2025)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      17800-17900
Gur                        21000-24000
Shakar                     22000-25000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7900-8500
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               33000-35000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          34000-36000
Dal Mong (Washed)          35000-38000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           31000-34000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          33000-38000
Dal Mash (Washed)          38000-43000
Dal Masoor (Local)         27000-30000
Dal Masoor (impor)         24000-31000
Masoor (salam-local)       32000-36000
Masoor (salam-import)      24000-25000
Gram White                 21000-36000
Gram Black                 24000-26000
Dal Chana (Thin)           25000-27000
Dal Chana (Thick)          28000-30000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    30000-31000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    50000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        33000-34000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                26000-36000
Rice Basmati (386)         20000-25000
Basmati broken             17000-26000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Grain prices Lahore Grain Market Rates commodity rates

