‘No mercy for terrorists’: Bugti says will not allow state’s writ to be challenged

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Thursday that the provincial government will not allow the state’s writ to be challenged and vowed “no mercy” for terrorists, following recent counter-terror operations, Aaj News reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Bugti said intelligence-led operations to restore law and order in Balochistan were being accelerated. “We will not allow the writ of the state to be challenged,” he said.

Bugti said security forces killed two terrorists in a recent action, identified as Zubair, also known as Shah Ji, and Nisar, while another, Jehanzaib, surrendered to the forces.

He added that several people, including a university professor and a lawyer, had been arrested for their alleged links to a terror network.

“A professor had planned terrorist acts,” Bugti said. “You cannot view a terrorist through the lens of their profession. A terrorist is only a terrorist. No leniency will be shown.”

‘Terrorists enjoy Indian funding, Afghan sanctuaries’

He accused India’s intelligence agency of direct involvement and said terrorists received funding from India and sanctuary in Afghanistan, claims he made during his remarks.

Bugti also alleged that terrorists were monitoring movements of Chinese nationals and projects in the province, and said timely action by security forces had prevented major damage.

Bugti said the government had offered repeated chances for talks but warned that those who take up arms against the state were pursuing an agenda to break Pakistan.

He added that doors remained open for fighters who surrender and reintegrate into the national mainstream.

The chief minister said the provincial government plans to use satellite imagery to improve operations and curb drug smuggling. He said the priority remained restoring peace and protecting civilians and infrastructure.