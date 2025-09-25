BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,354 Increased By 57.3 (0.35%)
BR30 53,421 Increased By 775.1 (1.47%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-25

Balochistan: Misleading narrative distorted ground reality: Bugti

Terence J Sigamony Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:46am

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti stated that the province’s problems and solutions are deeply interlinked, emphasizing that a “misleading narrative” about Balochistan has distorted the ground reality in the eyes of the world.

He asserted that the state must bring the “biggest culprits” in the war against terrorism to justice while reaffirming his government’s commitment to resolving the issue of missing persons.

Speaking at a ceremony, organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association on Wednesday, the chief minister touched upon historical grievances, ongoing violence, and political challenges in the province.

Bugti termed Balochistan’s accession to Pakistan a “historical fact” but acknowledged historical tensions, citing how Ahmad Yar Khan’s younger brother had migrated to Afghanistan after refusing to accept Pakistan. He also noted that advocacy for an independent Balochistan had long persisted, with figures like Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri keeping the separatist narrative alive.

The chief minister strongly condemned recent acts of violence, including the targeting of a Punjabi family on August 26, which he described as “in-humane.” He also criticized protests that block roads, stressing that while constitutional protest is a right, letting patients die in ambulances is “cruelty.”

Bugti made it clear that the state would not tolerate separatist actions, such as replacing the Pakistani flag with that of an independent Balochistan. “No country in the world allows separatist movements on its streets,” he stated.

In a significant announcement, Bugti said his government is the first to take concrete steps toward resolving the missing persons’ issue. “We have made clear amendments to the law to end the culture of levelling allegations against the state,” he said, adding that detentions would now require weekly medical check-ups and follow legal procedures.

Expressing concern over youth radicalization, Bugti remarked, “Forcing a 19-year-old to pick up a gun instead of a job is cruelty.” He questioned what groups like the BLA had done for development, asking, “Have they opened schools or hospitals in Balochistan?”

The chief minister acknowledged the attacks on lawyers, noting the damage done to both society and the state.

Ahsan Bhoon, speaking at the same event, urged the Balochistan government to improve law and order and prioritise lawyers’ security and welfare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti

Comments

200 characters

Balochistan: Misleading narrative distorted ground reality: Bugti

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

CII clarifies no final decision yet on WHT issue

PM meets Chinese premier, UN chief

Local consumption: Goods imported thru Sost border to get tax relief

NA panel slams unannounced power load-shedding

Judges cannot issue writ or act against peers in same court: SC

Read more stories