Balochistan: Misleading narrative distorted ground reality: Bugti

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti stated that the province’s problems and solutions are deeply interlinked, emphasizing that a “misleading narrative” about Balochistan has distorted the ground reality in the eyes of the world.

He asserted that the state must bring the “biggest culprits” in the war against terrorism to justice while reaffirming his government’s commitment to resolving the issue of missing persons.

Speaking at a ceremony, organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association on Wednesday, the chief minister touched upon historical grievances, ongoing violence, and political challenges in the province.

Bugti termed Balochistan’s accession to Pakistan a “historical fact” but acknowledged historical tensions, citing how Ahmad Yar Khan’s younger brother had migrated to Afghanistan after refusing to accept Pakistan. He also noted that advocacy for an independent Balochistan had long persisted, with figures like Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri keeping the separatist narrative alive.

The chief minister strongly condemned recent acts of violence, including the targeting of a Punjabi family on August 26, which he described as “in-humane.” He also criticized protests that block roads, stressing that while constitutional protest is a right, letting patients die in ambulances is “cruelty.”

Bugti made it clear that the state would not tolerate separatist actions, such as replacing the Pakistani flag with that of an independent Balochistan. “No country in the world allows separatist movements on its streets,” he stated.

In a significant announcement, Bugti said his government is the first to take concrete steps toward resolving the missing persons’ issue. “We have made clear amendments to the law to end the culture of levelling allegations against the state,” he said, adding that detentions would now require weekly medical check-ups and follow legal procedures.

Expressing concern over youth radicalization, Bugti remarked, “Forcing a 19-year-old to pick up a gun instead of a job is cruelty.” He questioned what groups like the BLA had done for development, asking, “Have they opened schools or hospitals in Balochistan?”

The chief minister acknowledged the attacks on lawyers, noting the damage done to both society and the state.

Ahsan Bhoon, speaking at the same event, urged the Balochistan government to improve law and order and prioritise lawyers’ security and welfare.

