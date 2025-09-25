Sindh government to hold bootcamp for female founders

The Sindh Higher Education Comission is holding a one-day bootcamp for female founders in collaboration with the Shahjehan S Karim Incubation Center, part of Karachi’s Institute of Business Management (IoBM).

The ‘SHE Leads Women Founders Bootcamp’ will take place at IoBM on Thursday, October 2 led by Ziana Sakhia, co-founder of Bechlo.pk, an online marketplace empowering women to digitize their business to earn an income from home.

Pakistani female founders up for prize that could include $100,000 financial capital

The program is designed to help women founders create a validated business model and financial prototype; a strong digital strategy and impactful brand presence; practical pitching skills before investors and stakeholders; as well as scalable growth strategies.

As per the elgibilty criteria, applicants must either be founders with established startups beyond ideation stage; entrepreneurs with demonstrable business traction; or final-year students / alumni .

10 ‘exceptional’ female-led startups to receive Rs1m from Standard Chartered

The deadline for applications is Friday, September 26, 2025.

Accoridng to a post on LinkedIn by Izhar Hussain, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, Deputy Director at Sindh Higher Education Commission, the programme will include expert-led training sessions, networking opportunities and practical insights for business growth.