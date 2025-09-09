BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
Startup Recorder

Pakistani female founders up for prize that could include $100,000 financial capital

  • Winners will be announced in November and will get financial capital, mentorship and guidance, plus networking opportunities
Saleha Riaz Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:55pm

Five women from Pakistan made it as semi-finalists for the ‘Unlock Her Future Prize 2025’, two of whom have reached the final stage.

The competition aims to “identify visionary women social entrepreneurs and support them to launch and scale system changing start-ups that will generate positive social, economic and environmental impact across their communities and beyond.”

10 ‘exceptional’ female-led startups to receive Rs1m from Standard Chartered

According to its website, now in its third year, the Unlock Her Future Prize is looking for women change makers from South Asia, with an inspiring not-for-profit business idea or early-stage venture of less than three years where their profit goals generate a positive return to society.

The winners, to be announced at a gala awards ceremony in November in London, will receive comprehensive support to launch and scale their start up.

Two Pakistani startups - Haball and PostEx - make it to ‘Forbes Asia 100 To Watch’ list

This includes financial capital of up to $100,000 to launch and develop their start-up; university support to further their knowledge and tap into academic resources; mentorship and guidance with global experts to develop human capital skills; as well as networking opportunities to grow their enterprise through global exposure.

The Pakistani finalists

Among the two Pakistanis who made it to the final round is Khushbakht Shah Jillani, a child custody and divorce lawyer who has set up Mehfooz AI - a “justice tech nonprofit using generative AI to support domestic violence survivors by analysing evidence, detecting bias, and generating trauma-informed legal briefings to accelerate protective outcomes and drive systemic reform”.

Social entrepreneur Nida Yousaf Sheikh has also made it as a finalist. Her company, H2O Technologies, is an “off-grid systems to extract safe drinking water from the atmosphere using humidity, solar power, or wheel-driven technology, delivering over 500 million litres to underserved communities, aiming to make 25 million people water-secure by 2030.“

Meanwhile among the semi-finalists who did not make it to the final round is Aiza Salik. Her company MyHisaab was described on the fund’s website as a “purpose-led fintech app that empowers women and first-time earners to build financial confidence through intuitive budgeting, spending insights, and smart saving tools.”

Community Climate Design’s founder and CEO Namra Khalid was also a semi-finalist as was Shaista Khalid, CEO of FitHer.

Khalid’s startup is a “citizen-powered nonprofit empowering communities to lead climate adaptation – restoring saline lands, implementing nature, based flood defences, and strengthening disaster preparedness to reduce climate risk sustainably.”

‘Engaging women in entrepreneurship is smart economics’

FitHer is a “virtual wellness platform for women offering AI-personalised workouts, nutrition plans, and expert coaching – helping communities stay healthy, active, and connected from home.”

In all, there were 11 finalists. The remaining ones are from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives.

Interview with Maha Shahzad - Founder and CEO, BusCaro: ‘Safe, affordable commute is a basic right’

The Bicester Collection, a group of luxury shopping destinations, is behind the initiative as part of its DO GOOD programme, which focuses on philanthropy and sustainability.

