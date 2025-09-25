Security Leasing nears settlement for restructuring, revival

Security Leasing Corporation Limited (SLCL) said on Thursday that it was currently in the process of concluding the settlement for the restructuring and revival of SLCL.

The development was shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange today.

“Discussions with some of our creditors are actively ongoing, and we remain optimistic that further agreements will be reached in the near future,” the company said in the notice.

Security Leasing Corporation says progressing towards revival

The results of these initiatives, along with the broader restructuring efforts, will be clearly reflected in our forthcoming annual financial statements, it added.

SLCL is a public limited company incorporated in 1995 with the assistance of Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc., one of the largest USA-based Equity and Brokerage Houses in the world.