BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
BOP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.26%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.99%)
CPHL 102.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.06%)
DCL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 254.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.08%)
FCCL 59.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.86%)
FFL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.72%)
GCIL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
HUBC 222.47 Increased By ▲ 6.78 (3.14%)
KEL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.17 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.05%)
PAEL 54.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
PIBTL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
POWER 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.78%)
PPL 201.75 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.61%)
PREMA 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.9%)
PRL 36.89 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.29%)
PTC 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
SNGP 136.87 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
SSGC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TREET 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 16,487 Increased By 133.4 (0.82%)
BR30 54,426 Increased By 1004.4 (1.88%)
KSE100 159,124 Increased By 887.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 48,572 Increased By 336.6 (0.7%)
Sep 25, 2025
Markets

Economic growth edges higher for EBRD countries but tariff threat looms

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 12:12pm

LONDON: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development lifted its 2025 growth forecast for the first time in more than a year but warned that the effects of tariffs and war will weigh on growth in 2026.

The report, which covers economies in emerging Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa, raised the 2025 growth outlook slightly to 3.1%, but noted a growing divergence as emerging European countries’ growth lagged expansion elsewhere.

The 2025 estimate excludes the development bank’s newest members - Iraq and six Sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana - but they are included elsewhere in the report for the first time.

The latest report, EBRD chief economist Beata Javorcik told Reuters, showed “a story of multiple pressure points, and a story of divergence in performance between emerging Europe and our other regions of operations.”

Rising debt, resurgent inflation, prolonged wars and tariffs were menacing all EBRD economies, Javorcik warned. And while US imports from those countries had grown in the first half of the year, that was driven by the first quarter, before tariffs hit.

“Going forward, we are going to see the impact of tariffs biting,” she said.

Menacing debt payments

Debt and the need to cut spending are weighing on growth in EBRD’s European countries, including Poland, Hungary and Romania, while countries in Central Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa and Turkiye are pegged for faster growth.

But Javorcik said debt payments as a percentage of GDP are rising in most countries, casting a shadow over the long-term sustainability of public finances.

“There has been a shift in the mindset of policymakers globally who suddenly act as if debt sustainability is no longer a concern … as if everybody has forgotten the recent experience of Greece,” she said.

Javorcik highlighted the public debt of EBRD countries as “very high” - roughly where it was in 1990 - and the cost of servicing that debt as becoming a significant item in budgets.

In extreme cases, such as Egypt, debt-servicing costs stood at about 14% of GDP, compared with about 4% in Hungary and 2% in Poland.

Inflation has also started rising again, reaching 6.4% on average in the EBRD regions as of July 2025. While this is well below the 2022 peak at 17.5%, it is above what the EBRD expected and is increasingly demand-driven, reflecting expansionary fiscal stances.

EBRD cut Ukraine’s 2025 growth forecast again, as the grinding war with Russia, about to enter its fourth year, combined with a weak harvest and worsening labour shortages.

Russia’s economy is also entering a difficult period, Javorcik said, with stretched public finances and more limitations on oil and gas exports.

“There is an uncomfortable combination of still-high inflation … and a slowdown in growth,” Javorcik said, adding: “Russia may be heading towards stagflation.”

Economic growth EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Development EBRD countries

