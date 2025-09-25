BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
BOP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.26%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.99%)
CPHL 102.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.06%)
DCL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 254.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.08%)
FCCL 59.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.86%)
FFL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.72%)
GCIL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
HUBC 222.47 Increased By ▲ 6.78 (3.14%)
KEL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.17 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.05%)
PAEL 54.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
PIBTL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
POWER 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.78%)
PPL 201.75 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.61%)
PREMA 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.9%)
PRL 36.89 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.29%)
PTC 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
SNGP 136.87 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
SSGC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TREET 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 16,488 Increased By 134.3 (0.82%)
BR30 54,448 Increased By 1026.7 (1.92%)
KSE100 159,150 Increased By 913.6 (0.58%)
KSE30 48,583 Increased By 347.8 (0.72%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz discusses key issues in separate meetings with Bill Gates, Bangladesh chief adviser

  • Yunus highlights importance of enhancing bilateral trade, cultural linkages
BR Web Desk Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 01:09pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) embraces Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus. Photo: PMO
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) embraces Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held separate meetings with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus and Chair of Gates Foundation Bill Gates on the sidelines of 80th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

PM Shehbaz, accompanied by a high level delegation, is on days long visit to the US to attend the UNGA session and hold important meetings on the its sidelines. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz attended the Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by US President Donald Trump and the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

US President Donald Trump meets select Muslim Leaders including PM Shehbaz on the sidelines of UNGA

He met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Banga as well a day ago.

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Managing Director of IMF on the sidelines of 80th Session of UNGA

During his meeting with Dr Yunus, the premier has emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to building constructive and forward looking ties with Bangladesh, rooted in mutual respect, trust and shared aspirations of regional peace and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz Sharif holds a bilateral meeting with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Prof. Muhammad Yunus

The two leaders reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas including trade, regional connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, the PM Office said on Thursday.

The chief adviser of Bangladesh appreciated Pakistan’s initiative to deepen engagement and highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and cultural linkages.

The meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the mutual commitment of both countries to work together for the well-being of their people and stability of South Asia.

PM Shehbaz Sharif holds a bilateral meeting with Mr.Bill Gates on sidelines of 80th Session of UNGA

In meeting with Gates, the prime minister expressed appreciation for the Gates Foundation’s generous donation for Pakistan’s recent floods 2025 while recalling the Foundation’s significant contribution for relief efforts during the 2022 floods.

The premier appreciated the valuable support extended by the Gates Foundation to Pakistan for polio eradication efforts, improving immunisation and nutrition as well as financial inclusion in the country, the PMO said.

PM Shehbaz stressed that polio eradication remained a high priority for the government and partnership with the Gates Foundation would remain vital to achieve this objective.

While emphasising on the government’s initiative of extensive economic reforms, cashless digitisation and revitalisation of economy, he especially acknowledged the practical, positive and valuable cooperation of Gates Foundation.

The prime minister and Gates reaffirmed their shared commitment to continue working together to advance the cooperation in sectors of health, nutrition, digital transformation and larger socio-economic development of the country.

United Nations General Assembly Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Southeast Asian Bangladesh Pakistan ties Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus Pakistan Bangladesh bilateral relations

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz discusses key issues in separate meetings with Bill Gates, Bangladesh chief adviser

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

ECC approves commercial import of used vehicles

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Buying spree lifts PSX amid optimism on circular debt measures

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Overseas Pakistanis to get fast-track property justice: deputy PM Dar

Oil pulls back from seven-week high amid cautious outlook

Read more stories