PM Shehbaz discusses key issues in separate meetings with Bill Gates, Bangladesh chief adviser

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held separate meetings with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus and Chair of Gates Foundation Bill Gates on the sidelines of 80th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

PM Shehbaz, accompanied by a high level delegation, is on days long visit to the US to attend the UNGA session and hold important meetings on the its sidelines. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz attended the Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by US President Donald Trump and the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Banga as well a day ago.

During his meeting with Dr Yunus, the premier has emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to building constructive and forward looking ties with Bangladesh, rooted in mutual respect, trust and shared aspirations of regional peace and prosperity.

The two leaders reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas including trade, regional connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, the PM Office said on Thursday.

The chief adviser of Bangladesh appreciated Pakistan’s initiative to deepen engagement and highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and cultural linkages.

The meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the mutual commitment of both countries to work together for the well-being of their people and stability of South Asia.

In meeting with Gates, the prime minister expressed appreciation for the Gates Foundation’s generous donation for Pakistan’s recent floods 2025 while recalling the Foundation’s significant contribution for relief efforts during the 2022 floods.

The premier appreciated the valuable support extended by the Gates Foundation to Pakistan for polio eradication efforts, improving immunisation and nutrition as well as financial inclusion in the country, the PMO said.

PM Shehbaz stressed that polio eradication remained a high priority for the government and partnership with the Gates Foundation would remain vital to achieve this objective.

While emphasising on the government’s initiative of extensive economic reforms, cashless digitisation and revitalisation of economy, he especially acknowledged the practical, positive and valuable cooperation of Gates Foundation.

The prime minister and Gates reaffirmed their shared commitment to continue working together to advance the cooperation in sectors of health, nutrition, digital transformation and larger socio-economic development of the country.