BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil pulls back from seven-week high

  • Brent futures were down 43 cents, or 0.6%, at $68.88 a barrel
Reuters Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:34pm

LONDON: Oil prices edged down on Thursday, retreating from the previous session’s seven-week high, as some investors took profits after U.S. stocks closed lower and in anticipation of slower winter demand as well as the return of Kurdish supplies.

Brent futures were down 43 cents, or 0.6%, at $68.88 a barrel by 1310 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures lost 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $64.51.

Both benchmarks gained 2.5% on Wednesday to reach their highest since August 1, driven by a surprise drop in U.S. weekly crude inventories and concerns that Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure could disrupt supplies.

“We have a generally risk-off market,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS. Two consecutive down days for U.S. equities are putting pressure on oil prices, he added.

Comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday about potentially stretched equity valuations further spooked markets, including oil, said Jorge Montepeque at Onyx Capital Group.

Price pressure also came from bearish expectations on supply fundamentals, with more oil expected soon from Iraq and Kurdistan.

“The return of Kurdish supplies adds back fears of an oversupply narrative, propelling a pullback in prices that hover near a seven-week high,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Oil flows from Iraqi Kurdistan were expected to resume in days after eight oil companies struck a deal on Wednesday with Iraq’s federal and Kurdish regional governments.

As the peak demand season gradually ends, prices have yet to reflect expectations of mounting oversupply, Haitong Securities said in a report.

Underscoring investor caution over demand, J.P. Morgan analysts noted on Wednesday that U.S. gasoline demand has started to pull back, mirroring broader moderation in travel trends.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil pulls back from seven-week high

US President Trump to meet PM Shehbaz today, official says

Pakistan freelancers hold over $1bn yearly earning potential: experts

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise by $22mn to $19.79bn

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

FBR says no fresh changes made in income tax return form

‘No mercy for terrorists’: Bugti says will not allow state’s writ to be challenged

Asia Cup: Bangladesh tighten noose as Pakistan lose six for 71

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Read more stories